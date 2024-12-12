The student news site of San Jacinto College

Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Total Distinction Designs
Building Their Brand: How Creative Students Are Shaping Their Digital Identities for Success
Congrats Rebecca

Communication
Bellah Rodriguez, Student ReporterDecember 12, 2024
Congrats Rebecca

Rebecca Cortez is a Communications major with plans of becoming a journalist.

“I chose my major because I’ve always enjoyed talking. I remember one of my high school teachers telling me, “Rebecca, you should be a TV show host or a journalist because you’re so good at being friendly and talking to people.” And that really stuck with me,” says Cortez.

Beyond great teachers, Cortez’s stayed motivated by aiming to be one of the first in her family to complete college.

“Growing up, many people in my family didn’t finish high school, so I was determined to be different. It was a personal goal for me, so I was not going to quit, and I was going to finish. That mindset kept me motivated,” says Cortez.

Focusing on progress over perfection was another great strategy for Cortez. 

“I wish I had known what one of my friends, Andy, taught me later on, which was “C’s get degrees.” He has a doctorate and would always remind me of that. It’s a great piece of advice for staying balanced and not being too hard on yourself,” says Cortez. 

Cortez’s advice to others is to avoid stressing over grades and prioritize completing the degree.

“Don’t be so hard on yourself. I think we often stress about getting A’s, but at the end of the day, nobody asks about your grades, they just see the degree. What matters is passing the class and earning your degree. Whether you get an A or a C, you still achieve your goal. So, focus on doing your best, but don’t let perfectionism overwhelm you,” says Cortez. 

Bellah Rodriguez
Bellah Rodriguez, Student Reporter
Bellah Rodriguez is a kind, intelligent young woman. She is currently a student majoring in Communications with the dream of becoming a graphic designer. She is excellent at communicating with others, being punctual, and remaining focused. Rodriguez plans to utilize these skills in her future work environment. Rodriguez has a unique, imaginative personality which contributes to her love for consuming literature. Outside of school, she enjoys singing and reading a wide variety of novels and publications such as Sarah J Maas, Cassandra Clare, T.J. Clune, and Rainbow Rowell. Ultimately, Rodriguez plans to continue her academic journey at a university.