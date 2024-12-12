Congrats Rebecca

Rebecca Cortez is a Communications major with plans of becoming a journalist.

“I chose my major because I’ve always enjoyed talking. I remember one of my high school teachers telling me, “Rebecca, you should be a TV show host or a journalist because you’re so good at being friendly and talking to people.” And that really stuck with me,” says Cortez.

Beyond great teachers, Cortez’s stayed motivated by aiming to be one of the first in her family to complete college.

“Growing up, many people in my family didn’t finish high school, so I was determined to be different. It was a personal goal for me, so I was not going to quit, and I was going to finish. That mindset kept me motivated,” says Cortez.

Focusing on progress over perfection was another great strategy for Cortez.

“I wish I had known what one of my friends, Andy, taught me later on, which was “C’s get degrees.” He has a doctorate and would always remind me of that. It’s a great piece of advice for staying balanced and not being too hard on yourself,” says Cortez.

Cortez’s advice to others is to avoid stressing over grades and prioritize completing the degree.

“Don’t be so hard on yourself. I think we often stress about getting A’s, but at the end of the day, nobody asks about your grades, they just see the degree. What matters is passing the class and earning your degree. Whether you get an A or a C, you still achieve your goal. So, focus on doing your best, but don’t let perfectionism overwhelm you,” says Cortez.