San Jac, Texas State sign co-enrollment agreement

Pasadena, Texas – San Jacinto College and Texas State University entered into a co-enrollment agreement today, Monday, May 5, 2025, which will help more students attain a four-year degree.

The agreement, signed by San Jacinto College Chancellor Dr. Brenda Hellyer and Texas State University President Dr. Kelly Damphousse, will provide bachelor’s degree options close to home for San Jacinto College students; streamline pathways for degree completion; optimize opportunities for reverse transfer degree completion; and reduce excess credit hours, time to degree completion, and total costs.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Texas State University to provide more students the opportunity to complete their bachelor’s degrees right here at San Jacinto College,” said Hellyer. “Through this agreement we will work toward ensuring that we have the appropriate staff and resources in place to successfully kick off this program in Fall 2026. This partnership reflects our commitment to providing high quality education that supports student success at every step in their academic journey.”

The co-enrollment program will initially focus on the business degree, allowing students to enroll simultaneously at San Jacinto College and Texas State University while earning college credit toward their associate and bachelor’s degrees. Students will be required to apply and be admitted to both institutions and can start and finish both degrees at San Jacinto College.

“As a first-generation college student who began at a community college, I understand the life-changing impact of opportunities like this,” said Damphousse. “At Texas State, we are committed to making higher education accessible and attainable for every driven and deserving student. That’s why we are proud to partner with San Jacinto College—to help more students achieve their goals and reach their full potential.”