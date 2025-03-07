The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
The Essence of Artistry: A Deep Dive into Reigning Fire No.2
The Essence of Artistry: A Deep Dive into Reigning Fire No.2
San Jac College Advances Industrial Tech
San Jac College Advances Industrial Tech
Join Mind Trekkers and Adventures in STEM!
Join Mind Trekkers and Adventures in STEM!
Cheese Grits Informational Flyer
Cheese Grits – A Thought-Provoking Art Gallery
North Campus Hosts First Art Supply Swap
North Campus Hosts First Art Supply Swap
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6 / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Building a Legacy
Building a Legacy
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Opening Day, March 4, 2025 –Photo courtesy of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Houston Rodeo: A Tradition of Grit, Community, and Unmatched Texas Spirit
From Mardi Gras! Galveston website https://www.visitgalveston.com/blog/mardi-gras-parade-schedule/
Mardi Gras! Galveston
Embrace Every Bit of Life with Thornton Wilder’s OUR TOWN
Embrace Every Bit of Life with Thornton Wilder’s OUR TOWN
Celebrating Black History Month
Celebrating Black History Month
American Craniofacial Association's Gala Event
American Craniofacial Association’s Gala Event
Yellow Illustrative Happy World Teacher's Day Poster - 1
San Jac’s TSTA
Journey to the Top
Journey to the Top
San Jac's MOSAIC Mentorship Program
San Jac’s MOSAIC Mentorship Program
Support Your Community: Small Business Saturday
Support Your Community: Small Business Saturday
Catholic Charities Share Your Blessings Campaign
Catholic Charities Share Your Blessings Campaign
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times

North Campus Hosts First Art Supply Swap

Byline photo of Josue Gaspar
Josue Gaspar, Student ReporterMarch 7, 2025

San Jac North Campus is hosting its first-ever Art Supply Swap on March 12, giving Art and Design students the chance to exchange unused or unwanted supplies for free.  The swap will take place in Room N1 .146 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event, organized by the Art and Design Department, offers students a unique opportunity to gain access to materials they may need for their creative projects while helping the environment by reducing waste.

“The Art Supply Swap was inspired by clothing swaps, where people gather to exchange items for free. We wanted to create something similar for art supplies,” says Naomi Lemus, the event organizer, “the idea is simple: give unwanted but usable art supplies a second life, keep them out of landfills, and provide students with free materials for their work.”

 The event is open to all current and former Art and Design students from North Campus, and while participants are welcome to bring supplies to trade, it is not a requirement. “You don’t need to bring anything to participate. The swap is about making supplies available to students for free. It’s a win-win for everyone,” Lemus adds.

To participate, students are encouraged to bring any unused or unwanted art supplies they no longer need. “We only ask that the supplies are in usable condition. It doesn’t matter if they are used but still functional. Things like sketchbooks, paints, knitting needles, crochet hooks, scrapbooking supplies, and even drawing tools are all welcome,” says Lemus, “basically, anything that can be used for art can be swapped.”

One of the main goals of the swap is to help students who may not have the financial means to purchase expensive supplies.

“Art materials can get costly, and not all students can afford them. This event provides an opportunity to get creative supplies without spending money. It’s about making art more accessible for everyone,” says Lemus.

Though this is the first year of the Art Supply Swap, Lemus is optimistic about its success.

“It’s a new event, so we’re excited to see how it goes. We hope it becomes a tradition. The event is all about community. It’s a way for students to help each other out while promoting sustainability. It also gives supplies a second, or even third, life, which is something we want to encourage,” says Lemus.

There is no partnership with outside businesses or organizations for this event, making it entirely student-run.

“The event is focused on the North Campus community. We hope it inspires students to be more conscious about reusing and recycling materials,” says Lemus.

The Art Supply Swap also promotes sustainability by preventing art supplies from ending up in landfills.

“Every time someone swaps an item instead of throwing it away, we’re reducing waste. It’s a small but impactful way to be more sustainable,” says Lemus.

For students who may be new to the art world and don’t have supplies to swap, Lemus offers simple advice.

“Come anyway! You don’t need to bring anything but yourself. There will be plenty of supplies to choose from,” says Lemus.

Looking forward, Lemus hopes this event will become a regular occurrence at North Campus. “The best way to stay updated is by following the North Art and Design Instagram account, @sjc_northart. We’re excited to see this event grow in the future.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News and Student Life
Lunar New Year
Lunar New Year
SNOW Day 2025!
SNOW Day 2025!
San Jac Raven eSports Dragon Ball FighterZ event.
San Jac Ravens eSports Club - Show Off Your Gaming Skills
Unmask the Magic: San Jac Participates in Mardi Gras Parade
Unmask the Magic: San Jac Participates in Mardi Gras Parade
Children of a Lesser God
Children of a Lesser God
Join Honors Biology for Non-Majors!
Join Honors Biology for Non-Majors!
More in Showcase
From Mardi Gras! Galveston website https://www.visitgalveston.com/blog/mardi-gras-parade-schedule/
Mardi Gras! Galveston
Embrace Every Bit of Life with Thornton Wilder’s OUR TOWN
Embrace Every Bit of Life with Thornton Wilder’s OUR TOWN
Celebrating Black History Month
Celebrating Black History Month
San Jac's MOSAIC Mentorship Program
San Jac's MOSAIC Mentorship Program
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
American Craniofacial Association's Gala Event
American Craniofacial Association's Gala Event
More in Spring 2025
West Side Story at Houston Grand Opera
Houston Grand Opera Blends Opera and Broadway in Winter Season
About the Contributor
Josue Gaspar
Josue Gaspar, Student Reporter
Josue Gaspar, born and raised in Houston, Texas is currently majoring in Communications with plans of transferring to the University of Houston in hopes of getting a bachelor’s degree in Sports Media.  Josue wishes to work as a sports photographer, whether it’s for an NFL team, MLS team, or even a major sporting event like the Olympics or the FIFA World Cup. The dream for Gaspar is to become the photographer for Spanish giants Real Madrid, often said to be the greatest team in the world with multiple superstars such as Mbappe, Vinicius, Jude Bellingham, and many more. A few hobbies for Gaspar are watching and playing sports such as soccer and volleyball. He also enjoys watching Formula 1 races and IMSA. Gaspar is someone who focuses on his spiritual life, loving bible study, hearing and learning the word as he encounters and finds new ways to grow his relationship with God.