North Campus Hosts First Art Supply Swap

San Jac North Campus is hosting its first-ever Art Supply Swap on March 12, giving Art and Design students the chance to exchange unused or unwanted supplies for free. The swap will take place in Room N1 .146 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event, organized by the Art and Design Department, offers students a unique opportunity to gain access to materials they may need for their creative projects while helping the environment by reducing waste.

“The Art Supply Swap was inspired by clothing swaps, where people gather to exchange items for free. We wanted to create something similar for art supplies,” says Naomi Lemus, the event organizer, “the idea is simple: give unwanted but usable art supplies a second life, keep them out of landfills, and provide students with free materials for their work.”

The event is open to all current and former Art and Design students from North Campus, and while participants are welcome to bring supplies to trade, it is not a requirement. “You don’t need to bring anything to participate. The swap is about making supplies available to students for free. It’s a win-win for everyone,” Lemus adds.

To participate, students are encouraged to bring any unused or unwanted art supplies they no longer need. “We only ask that the supplies are in usable condition. It doesn’t matter if they are used but still functional. Things like sketchbooks, paints, knitting needles, crochet hooks, scrapbooking supplies, and even drawing tools are all welcome,” says Lemus, “basically, anything that can be used for art can be swapped.”

One of the main goals of the swap is to help students who may not have the financial means to purchase expensive supplies.

“Art materials can get costly, and not all students can afford them. This event provides an opportunity to get creative supplies without spending money. It’s about making art more accessible for everyone,” says Lemus.

Though this is the first year of the Art Supply Swap, Lemus is optimistic about its success.

“It’s a new event, so we’re excited to see how it goes. We hope it becomes a tradition. The event is all about community. It’s a way for students to help each other out while promoting sustainability. It also gives supplies a second, or even third, life, which is something we want to encourage,” says Lemus.

There is no partnership with outside businesses or organizations for this event, making it entirely student-run.

“The event is focused on the North Campus community. We hope it inspires students to be more conscious about reusing and recycling materials,” says Lemus.

The Art Supply Swap also promotes sustainability by preventing art supplies from ending up in landfills.

“Every time someone swaps an item instead of throwing it away, we’re reducing waste. It’s a small but impactful way to be more sustainable,” says Lemus.

For students who may be new to the art world and don’t have supplies to swap, Lemus offers simple advice.

“Come anyway! You don’t need to bring anything but yourself. There will be plenty of supplies to choose from,” says Lemus.

Looking forward, Lemus hopes this event will become a regular occurrence at North Campus. “The best way to stay updated is by following the North Art and Design Instagram account, @sjc_northart. We’re excited to see this event grow in the future.”