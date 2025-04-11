Mustang Week Texas: The Ultimate Car Gathering

GALVESTON, Texas — Mustang Week Texas will take place April 24-27 in Galveston. The event will bring Mustang owners, fans, and industry leaders together for car showcases, high-performance experiences, and networking opportunities.

“Mustang Week Texas is more than just a car show—it’s the ultimate gathering for Mustang enthusiasts,” said event spokesperson Chris Vopat.

Texas has more Mustangs than any other state. The event, which began in Myrtle Beach, moved to Galveston to expand its reach and engage with the region’s Mustang community.

“Galveston was the perfect location to host the event,” Vopat said. “The city provides a backdrop for cruises, meetups, and high-performance driving experiences.”

Mustang Week Texas will feature Mustang showcases, autocross, drag racing, and track days. Vendor exhibits and industry expert appearances will also be included. Mustang enthusiasts will be able to see classic and modern Mustangs on display, with opportunities to meet vehicle owners and discuss performance modifications.

“It’s an event where owners, collectors, and fans come together to celebrate their shared passion,” Vopat said.

Participants will have opportunities to explore the latest Mustang innovations, meet industry professionals, and connect with others in the community. Scheduled events include group cruises along the Galveston coastline, an exclusive Mustang parade, and a judged car show recognizing outstanding vehicle restorations and modifications.

“Mustang Week isn’t just an event—it’s a tradition that brings together generations of Mustang lovers,” Vopat said. “It highlights the legacy and evolution of one of America’s most iconic muscle cars while fostering a sense of community.”

The event continues to expand, offering new opportunities for engagement. Sponsors and vendors will provide demonstrations of performance parts and accessories, giving attendees hands-on experiences with the latest automotive advancements. Special guests from the automotive industry will also participate in panel discussions and Q&A sessions.

“The goal is to continue growing the Mustang community in a new location while staying true to the roots of the original event,” Vopat said.

Mustang Week Texas is expected to draw participants from across the country, reinforcing its role as a major event for Mustang enthusiasts. With activities for all ages, the event aims to provide an inclusive environment for longtime Mustang fans and newcomers alike. The economic impact on Galveston is also expected to be significant, with local businesses anticipating increased tourism and sales throughout the week.

Event organizers encourage attendees to register early to secure spots in limited-capacity activities. More information about Mustang Week Texas, including ticket prices, schedules, and lodging recommendations, can be found on the official event website.