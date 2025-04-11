Discover the Industrial Technology Showcase!

San Jacinto North Campus is proud to present the Industrial Technology Showcase, where students can receive career insight, resume help, and mock interviews from employers. It takes place at the Center for Industrial Technology (Building N33) on April 15, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM. This event is an amazing way for Industrial Technology students to gain an upper hand in their career.

“The purpose of the Industrial Technology showcase is to connect our students with employers in the industry. This is a great way for students to learn about current industry trends and hiring opportunities with different companies. Additionally, students are encouraged to bring a copy of their current resume to gain industry-specific feedback. This allows students to elevate their resumes as they begin their job search,” says Ginette Ruelas, the event organizer.

San Jac students can talk with a variety of Industrial Technology employers at the event.

“We usually have 10 to 12 employers attend to meet with our students. Registration is still open for employers interested in participating. Students can look forward to connecting with companies like Abacus, Bigge Crane, and H+M Industrial, as well as nearby universities for those considering continuing their education after San Jac,” says Ruelas. Speaking with potential employers is a worthwhile reason for students to visit the showcase.

“We encourage our students to bring a copy of their resumes and sign up for practice interviews with our employers. This provides students with valuable industry feedback on both their resumes and interview skills. Hearing directly from professionals currently in the field gives students a better understanding of what to expect as they enter the workforce. These face-to-face connections and job preparation tips are an excellent way to boost confidence as they prepare for their careers,” says Ruelas.

In fact, past showcases have led to Industrial Technology students’ success. “After our fall showcase, several students reached out to let me know they had connected with employers interested in bringing them onto their teams after graduation. When I spoke with the employers, they had nothing but praise for our students and their professionalism. I truly believe these connections are key to building lasting relationships within the industry,” says Ruelas.

These student success stories are exactly why these events are planned. “The idea behind holding showcases like this is to offer students a chance to connect with employers and explore different companies in the industry. We recognize that career fairs are an excellent way for students to get a feel for various organizations and learn about potential career paths. From past events, we’ve seen students make valuable connections, with some even receiving job offers. These showcases help students build industry relationships, gain real-world insights, and feel more confident as they prepare to enter the workforce,” says Ruelas.

Industry Technology is composed of different career opportunities which are represented at the showcase. “Our Industrial Technology programs offer a wide range of career paths at the North Campus. We currently offer courses in Construction Management, Diesel Technology, Electrical Technology, HVAC, Plumbing, Pipefitting, and Welding,” says Ruelas.

Luckily, students from all campuses interested in Industrial Technology are welcome to visit the showcase. “All students are invited! We will have advising on site for students who are interested in learning more about our Industrial Technology programs… Our showcases are geared to connect all San Jac students to the world of industrial trades,” says Ruelas.

There are plenty of more opportunities for students who can’t make the showcase. “For the fall showcase, our plan is to build on the success of previous events by connecting with an even broader range of employers from the industry. We also hope to include a panel of alumni who can share their experiences of entering the workforce and offer valuable advice to the upcoming graduates,” says Ruelas.

Furthermore, “Our Industrial Technology Showcase takes place once each semester, in both the Fall and Spring. In addition, our team organizes various showcases and career fairs throughout the academic year. Here’s a sneak peek at some of our [previous and] upcoming events: HVAC Job Fair at South Campus [on] March 26, 2025 [from] 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM [at the] S13 Lobby, Pre-Job Fair at Central Campus [on] April 9, 2025 [from] 3:00 PM – 6:30 PM [at the] C45 Lobby, [and the] Pasadena Chamber Job Fair [at] April 23, 2025 [from] 3:00 PM – 6:30 PM [at the] Pasadena Convention Center,” says Ruelas.

These events take a significant effort to be set up for students. “These events are typically planned out during the summertime. This allows us to strategize a goal and learning outcomes for our students, as well as develop a tentative agenda for the day, says Ruelas.”

Ruelas and her colleagues work together for the benefit of San Jac students. “The primary point of contact for this initiative is me, Ginnette Ruelas, an Education and Workforce Coordinator working with students in the Industrial Technology programs. However, I am supported by a fantastic team of three other Education and Workforce Coordinators who help ensure our students receive the best possible support during the event. Our role is to connect students with industry employers, assist with resume building, job search resources, and professional development throughout their time at SJC.”

For more information, “Students can use this link to check out other industrial programs offered at our different campuses,” says Ruelas.

https://www.sanjac.edu/programs/areas-of-study/manufacturing/