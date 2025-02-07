San Jac’s MOSAIC Mentorship Program

San Jacinto College’s MOSAIC Mentorship Program is designed to connect students with college employees who offer personalized support, guidance, and resources to ensure their academic success. The program, which aims to build positive relationships, is open to all students at the College.

“MOSAIC is a mentoring program where San Jac employees serve as mentors to guide students towards success and help them navigate their college journey,” says Dr. Lamar McWaine, who oversees the program, “our mentors provide much needed guidance, share important information and refer students to various resources available on campus.”

Students who wish to participate can easily sign up by scanning a QR code, logging into the Mentor Collective platform with their San Jac login and completing a brief matching survey. The survey helps students match with mentors based on their specific needs and interest.

San Jac College faculty, staff and administrators who volunteer to become a mentor. Employees must complete an online training session that lasts 45 minutes to an hour before being paired with a student.

“We’re always looking for new mentors to join the program, and it’s never too late to get involved,” says McWaine.

Once matched, mentors help students feel more connected to the college, provide academic and personal guidance, and refer them to vital resources such as tutoring, career counseling, and financial aid assistance.

Communication between mentors and students begins via email or text message, with the option to meet either in person or virtually. The Mentor Collective platform allows text messaging through a third-party service, maintaining privacy for both parties.

“We encourage mentors to meet with their mentees at least once a month, but many mentor/mentee pairs meet more frequently when needed,” says McWaine.

The program has seen several success stories, with many students going on to achieve their academic and career goals. One standout example is a former mentee who transferred to Duke University in the fall of 2023, with support from her MOSAIC mentor.

“She’s graduating from Duke this Spring, and has invited her MOSAIC mentor to the graduation,” says McWaine.

The future Duke graduate is a key example of how a little help can go a long way.

“That’s exactly what we hope for, guiding students to new opportunities and seeing them flourish,” says McWaine.

However, the program does face some challenges, such as when students sign up but then fail to respond to communication.

The MOSAIC mentorship has evolved since its inception. McWaine highlighted a shift from group activities to a stronger focus on one-on-one mentoring, which has been well received by mentors and mentees.

For students unsure about joining, Dr. McWaine offers simple advice.

“A mentor can guide you on your path to success. It’s easy to sign up, and you can even change mentors at any time if you feel it’s not the right fit,” says McWaine.

Students also have the option to opt-out of the program at any time if they no longer wish to participate. The MOSAIC mentorship Program is accepting new applicants now.

For more information visit https://sanjac.mentorcollective.org/register/sanjac-firstyear/mentee.