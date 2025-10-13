North Campus Night before Halloween Art Show

Come one, come all, the San Jac North campus is hosting art events. Students, professors, and other colleges will be showing off and sharing their work at the North Campus Gallery from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. this October.

Stephen F. Austin College kicked off this art event at the north campus last month on September 18. But don’t worry, art enthusiasts still have time. They will have another printmaking exhibition on October 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the art gallery in building N1.

“The art exhibitions usually happen on Thursdays and are zero cost to the students,” says Art professor Naomi Lemus. Lemus says there are workshops available for art and design students, but they fill up fast, so get with your professors to sign up.

The art gallery in building N1 is open Monday – Thursday. Whether you find a parking spot in front of the building or come down the path that leads to the rest of the campus, you can’t miss the gallery. When you open the doors, just follow the noise. The main hallway will feature the main exhibit, but if you find yourself wandering, visitors can enjoy the art that is all over the building.

“No pre-signup, come whenever, come however,” says Professor Naomi. These events are not mandatory.

October 30 from 6-8 p.m. is the big opening for everyone, whether you are in the art and design program or just wanting to show some appreciation. Like the rest of the events, snacks and beverages will be available.

“This exhibit on the 30th is going to feature the students’ artwork and one of the full-time Art professor’s work. He hasn’t even shown me yet,” says Professor Lemus, “we have to wait and see!”

Students currently enrolled in art classes may earn extra credit.

“At every event there is usually a place to sign in and leave a comment, so for those in art appreciation or art history, this is a chance for some extra credit,” says Lemus, “for those art students who are on the fence, reach out! If you had some previous art experience in high school, give one of these workshops a try. Talk to myself (Professor Naomi) or Professor Joe Clark.”

All are welcome, and there is no specific attire required.

“Take a chance and have fun, get involved, and you could even run into former San Jac students who were in your shoes,” says Professor Naomi.

This is a chance to network and appreciate some art, but most importantly, this is a chance to have some fun!

For more information, contact Professor Naomi Lemus, [email protected] or Professor Joe Clark, [email protected], head(s) of the Art and Design department, and Gallery coordinator.