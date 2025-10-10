Start Your Engines San Jac: On The Magic Book Bus!

Dr. Cournee Fenner is tackling the growing concerns of literacy by bringing the Magic Book Bus to San Jac, with the inspiration of her favorite childhood television show, support from colleagues, and the Student Success Initiative Grant.

“In the mid-1990s, PBS broadcast a new series titled The Magic School Bus. The series follows the adventures of an eccentric teacher, Ms. Frizzle, and her eight students as they explore the wonders of science on their exciting field trips. Their journey takes them to different locations, time periods, and encounters with various creatures, all while learning about science. Although the series had a short three-year lifespan, the significance of the show cannot be overstated,” says Dr. Courtnee Fenner, English Professor.

Literacy is a focus for the San Jac’s Magic Book Bus. The state of Texas ranks 48th out of 50 states for counties with at least a quarter of the population having below-basic literacy levels and Texas ranks 46th out of 50 states for the number of libraries per person.

“Similar to The Magic School Bus, the SJC Magic Book Bus is a literacy initiative that will provide students with an experiential reading experience on the SJC campus and in the city of Houston. This program will address the decline in literacy by exploring literary institutions on campus and throughout the city while also providing each student with a book of their choice to help establish their personal libraries,” says Fenner.

While Dr. Fenner says that the show inspired her to create these experiences, her love for books also played a part.

“I loved the PBS show as a child, enthralled with space and science. I love books. The combination of the two felt natural. All I needed was a team to help make it possible. Thanks to the SSI Grant administration for the grant to achieve this project. Special thanks to Gloria Gomez, Karyn Jones, Lyn Garner, Jon Nelson, Nicole Grandell, and all SJC faculty and staff who have aided in this project,” says Dr. Fenner.

Dr. Fenner says that the significance of the Magic Book Bus is to address the decline in literacy and to prioritize reading and literacy for students.

“The goal is to address the decline in literacy in Texas. Our literacy rates are in significant decline. According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, In 2024, the average reading scores in Texas for both fourth and eighth graders were lower than in 2022, continuing a downward trend that began before the pandemic. After discussions with students on their past reading experiences, it became apparent that many students do not champion reading and literacy because it is not prioritized in their high schools and communities,” says Fenner.

In recent years, K-12 students have found it hard to visit a local library or be required to read a book in its entirety.

“For example, one student from a public charter school in Houston shared that their school did not even have a library on campus, and SJC was the first place where they had to actually read an entire book for a class. This failure to prioritize reading in public school education is further supported by the lack of bookstores and literary institutions throughout the North East Houston area. These conversations with students presented an opportunity for SJC to address this decline in reading by creating a program to expose students to the literary culture throughout SJC and Houston. Research has proven that awareness and exposure are the first steps to establishing new practices,” says Fenner.

When planning the event, Dr. Fenner, along with Professor Baker, began in the spring and summer. The Magic Book Bus has 5 total ” bus stops”. Bus Stop 1 was an event with SJC Library Week, which included a two-day tour of the SJC library and resources, and Bus Stop 2 was a Power of the Pen Lecture with a focus on Reading Success Strategies.

“Professor Baker and I began planning in the spring and summer of 2024. Time is never on our side, but our collaborative approach to the project helped with the time crunch. Along with the planning, the support we have received from Gloria Gomez and Nicole Grandell has been phenomenal, with certain time constraints,” says Fenner.

Dr. Fenner finds her inspiration from a quote by Frederick Douglass.

“ “Once you learn to read, you will be forever free.” — Frederick Douglass, 19th-century American abolitionist, orator, writer.

“Most famously known for Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave. Douglass is a personal literary hero of mine. During Douglass’s time, literacy was legally forbidden for many enslaved Americans. However, legality did not stop Douglass from his pursuit of knowledge. In Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave, his journey to freedom is deeply intertwined with his literacy development. In 2025, we are living in different times from Douglass, but literacy remains a major key for freedom in every sense of the word,” says Fenner.

For more information about the Magic Book Bus, contact Dr. Fenner at [email protected].