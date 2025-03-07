Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season

Heading into the 2025 spring season, the Raven’s Softball team has a clear and focused goal: secure a national championship.

“Our goal each season is to win the last game of the season ultimately, to secure a national championship,” says Coach Kelly Saenz. This unwavering ambition sets the tone for the season ahead.

When it comes to preparing for the season, the players are committed to steady, incremental progress.

“We are committed to reaching our goal by improving 1% every time we practice and compete,” says Coach Saenz.

This approach revolves around mastering the fundamentals and building chemistry as a team. The focus remains on strengthening their collective game, ensuring that every player is contributing to the team’s success.

Unlike previous seasons, where a few standout players were the primary drivers of success, this year’s squad is characterized by its depth and balance.

“Last year, we had 2-3 players who stood out with incredible performances. This year, we have a complete team where every player brings something exceptional, making us a well-rounded and formidable opponent,” says Saenz.

This depth gives the team an edge, making it harder to predict and challenging for any opponent to outmatch. The team has also made strategic changes to their approach. Last season’s reliance on hitting long balls has given way to a more measured style of play.

“This year, we’re more focused on hitting singles and doubles, with added speed on the bases,” says Saenz, “this shift allows us to utilize the short game and steal more bases, keeping our opponents constantly on their toes, unsure of our next move.”

While the team is set on achieving great things this season, Coach Saenz acknowledges that staying healthy will be their biggest challenge.

“Our biggest challenge will be staying physically healthy throughout the season,” says Saenz.

In response, the team will prioritize conditioning and player preparedness to ensure each player is ready to compete at their highest level. “We will prioritize conditioning, ensuring that every player is always prepared and ready to compete at their best.”

With no new recruits coming this semester, the team is putting its trust in the established chemistry and talent within the current roster.

“We chose not to bring in any new recruits this semester, as we felt our current team already has strong chemistry and the right mix of talent,” says Coach Saenz. This decision speaks to confidence in the current squad’s abilities and their strong bond as a unit.

Though the team is hoping to avoid injuries, Coach Saenz is fully prepared for any potential setbacks. “We will continue to prioritize conditioning and staying healthy, along with focusing on injury prevention,” says Saenz. Furthermore, the team has a plan to handle injuries if they arise. “We also have every player prepared to step in if an injury occurs, ensuring everyone gets playing time and stays game ready.”

Leadership is another key focus this season. Rather than relying on a single player or group of players, Coach Saenz sees leadership as a collective responsibility.

“This group is full of leaders, and each player has the opportunity to lead in their own unique way,” says Coach Saenz. While specific players may take on more visible leadership roles, the collective nature of the leadership structure helps create a team culture that thrives on mutual support and shared accountability.

The Raven’s Softball team won Gam 2 against Angelina 11 to 1 on March 6. They will move on to play Galveston College on March 8. For more information about the Softball Ravens team visit https://sanjacsports.com/sports/softball/schedule.