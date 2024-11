"For the printmaking workshop, the focus was on exposing the students to a process where they can reproduce an artwork in multiples. Taking an existing drawing or photo, students traced their images by scratching on a clear plexiglass plate, inking the plate, and then running the plate through a press where the image was printed on paper. They could repeat the process multiple times. Some of the participants, within the 2-hour block, were able to make 3 prints. It was a great opportunity for students to meet other students, printmaking is generally a communal experience- participants helping each other."

-Professor Estrada