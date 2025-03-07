The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jac's TSTA
San Jac’s TSTA

Texas State Teachers Association for Aspiring Educators
Byline photo of Isabella Hernandez
Isabella Hernandez, Student ReporterMarch 7, 2025
Yellow Illustrative Happy World Teacher’s Day Poster – 1

San Jac is providing aspiring educators with the tools, training, and support they need to succeed through its chapter of the Texas State Teachers Association for Aspiring Educators (TSTA-AE). Led by Professor Stephanie Potter, the organization offers a wealth of opportunities for students interested in a career in education.

“I have worked for San Jac for the past five years as an Integrated Reading and Writing and English professor,” says Potter. “I have been an educator for the past 29 years in teaching, counseling, and administration from early childhood to post-secondary education. Here at San Jac, I also serve as a Mosaic mentor to students and an advisor for TSTA-AE.”

TSTA, the oldest education organization in Texas, was founded in 1880 to empower and equip educators in providing quality education for all students. It was formed by merging the North Texas Teacher Association and the Austin Teacher Association, creating a unified voice for teachers and students. Over the years, the organization has evolved to address the changing needs of educators, advocating for job opportunities, fair pay, and political representation.

TSTA-AE, the aspiring educators’ division of the organization, carries this mission forward by preparing future teachers with hands-on training, networking opportunities, and professional development.

“We provide training for individuals interested in becoming teachers, but there are so many more benefits to being part of TSTA-AE,” Potter explained. “We engage students in community service, employment ideas and networking, advocacy for diverse learners, and state and national conferences.”

More than just a student organization, TSTA-AE serves as a gateway to the many career paths within education. “Education has so many avenues for growth and development, and TSTA helps to open those doors,” says Potter. “From teacher to counselor to administrator to curriculum and program developer—in schools, communities, organizations, corporations, politics, and private institutions—the opportunities are endless.”

San Jac College’s chapter of TSTA-AE encourages all students interested in education to explore what the organization has to offer.

“Come and see the many faces of education,” says Potter, “we have meetings every first and third Tuesday of the month, both online and face-to-face. Feel free to visit a meeting, email, or call me to learn more.”

With its commitment to mentorship, advocacy, and professional development, TSTA-AE at San Jac is shaping the next generation of educators and ensuring they have the resources and support they need to thrive in the field of education.

For more information contact Dr. Stephanie Potter at [email protected]

Isabella Hernández is a Communications major. Hernández plans to transfer to Stephen F. Austin in the Fall to continue her studies and hopes to become an Event Planner. One interest she has outside of school is to dance in her free time, and coloring while listening to music.