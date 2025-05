Congratulations Spring 2025 Graduates The Spring 2025 San Jacinto College Commencement Ceremony is Friday, May 16, 2025, at 7 p.m. at NRG Stadium, NRG Parkway, Houston, TX 77054. Here are a few of the graduates who will celebrate their accomplishments and reflect on their experiences at San Jac. Brooke Morgan Congratulations to Brooke Morgan, Health Science Pharmacy Technician "Pharmacy Drug Therapy and Treatment was hands down my favorite course during my degree. It really brought everything together for me in an exciting way. Instead of just memorizing drug names and mechanisms, it was all about how to use that knowledge to help real people. I loved the challenge of thinking critically about patient cases, weighing different treatment options, and taking into account things like side effects, patient history, and lifestyle choices. It made the idea of being a pharmacist feel so real and meaningful to me. That’s when I really started to see myself in that role, making important decisions and helping to improve outcomes for patients," says Morgan. Morgan expressed her strong desire to work in a field where she can truly help others, so she is majoring in Health Science as a Pharmacy Technician. She believes this is the best fit for her, as she will be able to pursue her passion of helping those in need. ''I’m excited to kick off my career as a certified pharmacy technician in a hospital or clinical setting. Being part of a healthcare team and helping patients from behind the scenes sounds amazing to me. Down the road, I’d love to continue my education and maybe even aim for a more advanced role, like becoming a pharmacist. But for now, I’m all about diving into the field, gaining hands-on experience, and growing along the way,’’ says Morgan. Morgan expressed that her professors and friends are what encouraged her the most throughout her time at San Jac. "To future graduates, my biggest piece of advice is to stay committed and keep pushing through, even when things get a bit overwhelming. The healthcare field can be demanding, but it’s also incredibly fulfilling. Don’t be afraid to ask questions, lean on your classmates and professors, and always embrace learning. You’ll be surprised at how much you grow along the way, and you’ll feel so proud of yourself when you cross that finish line,” says Morgan. Landon Crocker Congratulations Landon Crocker, Business Landon Crocker's favorite course was Mathematics for Business and Social Sciences at San Jac. "At first, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect, but it ended up being one of the most interesting and hands-on classes I took. It was great to see how math relates to real-life business decisions, like understanding interest rates, budgeting, and forecasting, as well as analyzing data. I loved that it wasn’t just a bunch of numbers on a page; it focused on solving actual problems that businesses deal with every day. This class boosted my confidence in the analytical side of things and gave me practical tools that I know I’ll be using in my future career," says Crocker. Crocker emphasizes that one of the lessons he will always remember is the importance of being adaptable in the business world. He highlights how crucial this adaptability is when navigating the complexities of the business landscape. "I'm excited about my career goal of working in business management! I’d love to be in a role where I can help companies grow and run more efficiently. I’ve always found it fascinating to see how businesses operate behind the scenes, especially when it comes to strategy, operations, and leadership. Completing my associate’s degree gave me a solid start, and I'm eager to keep the momentum going by pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business administration. I look forward to learning more and gaining hands-on experience, whether through internships, job opportunities, or further studies," says Crocker. Crocker shares that keeping his goal in sight and remembering his passion in this field kept him the most motivated. "My biggest piece of advice is to stay consistent and truly believe in yourself, even when things get a bit challenging. You’re going to face moments where balancing school and work feels tough, or when motivation seems to vanish during stressful times. But pushing through those hurdles is what makes earning your degree so rewarding. Remember, it’s okay to ask for help. Your professors, tutors, and classmates are all there for a reason, so don’t hesitate to reach out," says Crocker. Jade Brister Congratulations, Jade Brister, Child Development/Early Childhood Education "My favorite course was Creative Arts for Early Childhood, and I loved it! It was so exciting to see how creativity ties in with child development. The class really opened my eyes to how art, music, movement, and play can help young kids express themselves, build confidence, and learn important skills. What made it really special was that we didn’t just sit and listen to lectures—we got to create our own activities! Being able to see firsthand how creative experiences support learning in areas like language and emotional growth was amazing. It truly inspired me and reminded me why I fell in love with this field in the first place,’’ says Brister. Brister's favorite lesson that she's learned at San Jac is the complexities of children's learning development and how each child has their unique way of grasping information. “I’m excited to become an early childhood educator, especially in a preschool or early learning center! I really love helping children build a strong foundation for their future. I also plan to keep learning by pursuing a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and maybe even getting my teaching certification, which will open up more opportunities for me to grow in the field,” says Brister. Brister goes on to express that remembering why she started this journey in the first place encouraged her the most to stay motivated during the semesters. “My advice is to stay committed and keep your ‘why’ in mind. The work you’re doing is so important and truly changes your life in so many ways. Also, take advantage of the resources around you, like your professors, classmates, and tutoring services. And lastly, be open to growth! Every challenge is a chance to learn and become an even better educator,” says Brister. Rafe Maxwell Congratulations Rafe Maxwell, Graphic Design Rafe Maxwell is a Graphic Design Major at San Jac, spending most of his on-campus time at Central campus. Maxwell's favorite course during his time at San Jac was Composition I because he was able to display his talent in writing and collaborate with students his age. What Maxwell is taking away from his time at San Jac is the importance of self-motivation. “You’ll often have to motivate yourself to do better,” says Maxwell. In the future, Maxwell hopes to partake in digital arts in some form. Maxwell plans to pursue a second undecided degree pathway so he can have two degrees to entice employers. Maxwell was able to earn his degree because of friends who supported him and offered their time to help him grasp certain classes or topics more easily. “Get your work done as soon as you can. It may sound obvious, but seriously, it is so much more worthwhile to spend all your time working on these assignments, so you’ll be left with what’s essentially an infinite amount of free time,” says Maxwell. Congratulations Aiden Moes, Health Science Aiden Moes is a Health Sciences major. Moes favorite course at San Jac is Anatomy & Physiology II. “Dissecting and physically interacting with a corpse was a cool hands-on experience,” says Moes. Moes learned that time management and productivity were important skills to master as a college student at San Jac. Moes plans to transfer to Stephen F. Austin University and pursue a career in nursing. Additionally, his new computer helped him get his degree because his old broken laptop made things difficult, so he learned to stop putting important things off. Moes' advice to potential San Jac graduates is simple: “Go to class.” Manuel Romero Congratulations Manuel Romero, Mechanical Engineering Manuel Romero, “oddly”, loved all of the Calculus courses he took at San Jac because of all the interesting concepts he tackled. The most important lesson he learned at San Jac is not to fall behind. “Life won't wait for you, and if you don't keep up with things, they will fly past you,” says Romero. Consequently, Romero started keeping a planner for events and small tasks. Romero's future plans involve furthering his degree as he wants to be a mechanical engineer to help people in need and bring about change. Romero wouldn’t have made it without his parents. “They support me the most out of anyone here,” says Romero. He also thanks his Early College high school teachers and professors. “They've all been vital in developing me as a student and as a person,” says Romero. As for future graduates, Romero has one message: “Treat everything like a final.” Daniel Guevara Congratulations Daniel Guevara, Social and Behavioral Sciences Daniel Guevara favorite course was Abnormal Psychology "The professor was really helpful and the material was very interesting, says Guevara. Guevara had a problem with procrastinating on his assignments. A lesson he learned from San Jac is that to “never let your work overwhelm you and to always be calm.” As an Early College student, Guevara was able to connect with both his high school and college professors. My high school teacher Ms. Maxwell helped me to earn my degree,” says Guevara. Guevara greatest advice is the one big lesson he had to learn. “Do not procrastinate in your work and always manage your time well,” says Guevara, "and to all of San Jac's graduates, good luck! San Jac's student body is one of many things that make the college special. Make the future yours!" Veronika Kudrytska Congratulations to Veronika Kudrytska, Teaching - Early Childhood "My favorite course was Educating Young Children, and it really opened my eyes to what it means to be an early childhood educator! I gained a better understanding of how children learn and what they need to feel safe and supported. Plus, I learned how to create an environment that helps them grow in all areas such as, socially, emotionally, cognitively, and physically. What I loved most was that it wasn't just about theories; it was all about building real relationships with the children. It was so inspiring to see the difference a caring and intentional teacher can make in their lives. This course made me feel even more confident that I’m in the right field,’’ says Kudrytska. Kudrytska emphasizes that a lesson she will always remember is the importance of building connections in relationships with students. "I’m thrilled to say my goal is to become a certified elementary school teacher, working with kids from early childhood to sixth grade. I plan to continue my education by transferring to a four-year university to earn my bachelor’s degree in education and complete my teacher certification. I’m especially passionate about helping young learners build their confidence and curiosity, which I hope will stay with them as they grow," says Kudrytska. Kudrytska shares that what kept her motivated through the semesters was remembering her passion for teaching children and getting to impact their lives in so many ways. "The best advice I can give is to always remember that all of your hard work will pay off, so stay motivated and focused. There will be tough days, but those challenges are helping you grow into the amazing career path you’re destined for. Don’t hesitate to ask for help, take breaks when you need them, and celebrate your progress along the way. And most of all, believe in yourself. You’re more capable than you realize," says Kudrytska. Congratulations to J.R. Hill, Communications For J. R. Hill, graduating this May from San Jac College is more than a milestone—it’s the closing of a full-circle journey decades in the making. Hill, a full-time faculty member at San Jac, returned as a student to complete an Associate of Arts degree in Communication with an emphasis in Spanish. He first enrolled at San Jac in the 1980s as a freshman and, after earning several degrees elsewhere, always dreamed of finishing what he started. “My time here has been so rewarding and such a blessing,” says Hill. Among the many highlights, Hill credits Professor Sarah Chaudhary, his Spanish instructor, for inspiring his language journey, and Professor Heather Dalton, his astronomy instructor, for making a challenging subject engaging and accessible. Reflecting on what stood out most during his return to campus, Hill pointed to the encouragement and acceptance he found among his classmates. “Being around these young people—not as a professor, but as a fellow student—has been so encouraging and invigorating,” says Hill, “it gave me a new perspective that professors don't always see: the experience of being a student.” Hill’s advice to others is simple and hard-earned: "Never give up. Never quit. It may take you 40 years to get something done, but just keep going," says Hill. Congratulations to Jennifer Potter, General Studies Jennifer Potter’s favorite course at San Jac was Elementary Statistics, where she discovered the importance of adaptability and perseverance after struggling on her first test—a new experience for a lifelong 'A' student. One of the biggest lessons Potter will carry with her is that learning isn’t about being the smartest but understanding how you learn and being willing to adapt and endure. After graduation, Potter plans to attend Texas Woman’s University to major in Food and Nutrition in the business industry before pursuing law school to become a food attorney. Potter credits her mom and high school culinary teacher for helping her earn her degree; their support and examples of success were her motivation during a demanding year of both high school and college. Potter encourages future graduates to embrace the moment, get involved in the San Jac community, and learn who they are as students—college is what you make of it. Congratulations to Victor Millan, Real Estate Victor Millan built his success at San Jac College on hard work, focus, and the support of great teachers. Millian is graduating with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Real Estate from the Central campus. Millan credits professors like Dr. J. Hill for making a lasting impact. “Dr. Hill was always there to help with any class issues,” says Millan, “having teachers who truly care made a big difference.” Reflecting on his time at San Jac, Millan remembers the dedication and quality of the faculty as a standout part of his experience. After graduation, Millan plans to take two weeks to study intensively for his TREC exam, preparing to move forward in his real estate career. Millan's advice to future graduates is simple: "Keep studying and working hard for what you want." Congratulations to Eduardo Avila, Occupational Foundations of Information Technology For Eduardo Avila, graduating from San Jac marks a bold transition into a new chapter rooted in perseverance and purpose. An Occupational Foundations of Information Technology major, Avila credits Professor Carpenter for pushing him to grow beyond his limits, offering the challenges and inspiration that shaped his academic journey. Avila’s greatest challenge was starting over, leaving a career in the refinery industry to enter the world of technology. Shifting from physical labor to mental rigor demanded a new kind of resilience. As a husband and father of three, balancing family responsibilities while pursuing his education tested his commitment at every step. “It became a testament to my determination and my belief in a better future for myself and my family,” says Avila. Looking ahead, Avila plans to continue his education with a focus on Cybersecurity. He credits his success to the decision to go all in, viewing his return to school as a final, decisive step toward creating a more meaningful life. “Today, as I graduate, I am proud to say that I took that leap, and it has made all the difference,” says Avila. Congratulations to Jamie Garza, Real Estate Jamie Garza knows what it means to push through. This semester, she graduates with a degree in Communication from San Jac—a milestone shaped by long nights, early mornings, and an unwavering drive to create a better future for her family. Humanities and Sociology quickly became her favorite courses, offering new perspectives and a deeper understanding of the world beyond the classroom. Still, her greatest lessons came from the late nights finishing assignments, the early shifts at work, and the endless balancing act of school, family, and ambition. “My son has been my biggest inspiration,” says Garza, “he’s the reason I kept going, even when it felt impossible.” After graduation, Garza plans to take a well-deserved summer break before starting her bachelor’s degree in communication at West Texas A&M University. Her next chapter is already in motion. To students still making their way through San Jac, Garza offers a clear message: "Don't give up. You’ll have hard days. You’ll doubt yourself. Keep going anyway. I never thought I would graduate—and now I’m here. You can do it if you stay focused and believe in yourself," says Garza. Congratulations to Amy Guerra, Nursing Amy Guerra is an Early College High School student from South Houston High School. Her favorite course during her time at San Jac was Statistics. “Statistics was my favorite course because my professor was amazing. She taught so well that I kept getting 98s on my tests, and anything we didn’t understand she would go over in class, give us a mini quiz, homework, and videos of her going step by step through the process,” says Guerra. Although Guerra chose to be a nursing major, she has brighter and more ambiguous dreams beyond her nursing degree. She hopes to be able to put the skills Guerra learns into another profession, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). After graduating from San Jac, Guerra will continue in the nursing field, continuing her studies at Texas Woman’s University. When Guerra is stable enough with her career, she would like to start attempting to work with the DEA in hopes that her nursing skills can collaborate with the DEA whenever possible. What helped Guerra the most during her time at San Jac was taking advantage of the time and seeking out help from professors, like her statistics professor. A piece of advice Guerra offers for other students is a focus on commitment. “Dedication is part of the journey and learning what’s best for you. Coming fresh from high school can be difficult, as you’ll have to relearn some concepts. Keeping a planner and actively preparing yourself for your classes is always a good option. There is no such thing as overprepared," says Guerra. Congratulations to Lesley Camargo, Nursing Lesley Camargo is an Early College High School student from Sam Rayburn High School. Her favorite course during her time at San Jac was Anatomy and Physiology. “It was my favorite course because I was able to learn more about the human body in more detail, which helped me understand many aspects about how the body functions,” says Camargo. One lesson Camargo will remember from San Jac is the essential and critical skills, along with time management, which will help her in the future when she’s trying to make decisions. Camargo's future career choice is to become a nurse. “I want to become a nurse because I would like to create a better impact on people’s health,” says Camargo. Carmago will continue her studies to earn a certificate through Houston Medical Assistant School. After her certificate, she plans on going for her bachelor’s degree. “Something that helped me earn my degree was focusing on my academic preparation and having a solid plan to make it possible,” says Camargo. A piece of advice she offers to future graduates is to ask for help when needed. "Don’t be scared or shy to ask a professor, who would be more than happy to help you be successful in their class. Also, make sure to learn from your experiences to become more confident and successful in your future career," says Camargo. Congratulations to Merelin Barron, Business Merelin Barron is an Early College High School student from Sam Rayburn High School. Her favorite course during her time at San Jac was Accounting. “The lesson I will remember after graduation is that I am capable of doing all things I put my mind to as long as I have a plan with a lot of hard work,” says Barron. After San Jac, Barron plans to attend a four-year university to continue her studies in Business with the aspiration of working in international business. Barron says what helped her achieve her degree was the late nights of studying and the hard work she put into it. “My advice for future graduates is you can accomplish all the things you want if you put hard work and dedication to what you are pursuing,” says Barron. Congratulations to Celeste Quinones, Nursing Celeste Quinones is an Early College High School student from Pasadena High School. Her favorite course during her time at San Jac was Lifespan with Professor Mosley. “She made the class so relatable to milestones we had in our own lives. She was also such a kind person who was always there for you when if you needed it," says Quinones. The lesson Quinones carries from San Jac is not to be afraid to ask for help from professors and classmates. “I had such amazing professors who let me spend countless hours in their office hours asking questions about what I couldn’t understand in class, and such patient tutors in the student success center who helped me with my math homework every week,” says Quinones. Quinones' plans for after San Jac are to attend Texas State University to get her bachelor’s in nursing to become an Emergency Medicine Nurse. What helped Quinones earn her degree was endless office hours and asking questions about everything. Her advice to future graduates is not to procrastinate. “Do not hesitate to ask a question in class, even if you feel like it’s a dumb question. Don’t be afraid to ask your professors, get to know them, and understand their passion for your learning. And most of all, make sure you take naps and drink plenty of water during finals week so you don’t die from stress,” says Quinones. Congratulations to Lanita Kelly, Business For Lanita Kelly, attending San Jac was more than just earning a degree—it was about proving to herself that anything is possible with dedication and focus. As a Business major, Kelly embraced every part of her college experience, especially her favorite course, Humanities, where she discovered a deep fascination with Roman history. Now, as she prepares to graduate, Kelly is setting her sights even higher. Kelly plans to continue her education at the University of Houston, with the ultimate goal of becoming a Director in the Human Resources field. Kelly's ambition, fueled by her experiences at San Jac, is a testament to her belief that it is never too late to return to school and achieve your goals. Throughout her journey, Kelly faced challenges, but she never lost sight of her dreams. Kelly encourages future Ravens to remain determined and resilient, no matter what life throws their way. "Stay dedicated, stay focused, and don’t let life's obstacles deter you—your victory is waiting," says Kelly. Congratulations to Tanya Beltran, Education Tanya Beltran, an Education major at San Jac, has always known her purpose: to make a difference in the world, one child at a time. Beltran's time at San Jac has been filled with both academic achievement and personal growth, shaped by powerful lessons and the support of those who believe in her.

One of Beltran's most impactful experiences came through the guidance of her professor, Mr. Brown, whose encouragement and teaching helped her not only succeed in her coursework but also discover new strengths within herself. With his support, Beltran learned that education is about more than just books and grades—it’s about growth, resilience, and believing in your own potential. Beltran has held tightly to one key message throughout her education journey. "Never give up—everyone’s timing is different," says Beltran. That mindset, along with the unwavering support from her husband Josh, her mother, and her mother-in-law, carried her through every obstacle. Their belief in her potential served as the foundation of her motivation, reminding her that she was never alone in her pursuit of success. After graduation, Beltran plans to continue her education and work toward earning a master’s degree in Education. Her passion for teaching and her drive to inspire the next generation remain stronger than ever. Congratulations to Brook Ashlyn Lawrence, Communication Brooke Ashlyn Lawrence’s academic journey at San Jac has been one of growth, determination, and personal discovery. Earning her Associate of Arts in Communications, Brooke reflects fondly on the mentors and moments that helped shape her path. Among her biggest inspirations was Dr. Sherrier, her very first college professor. More than just an instructor, Dr. Sherrier became a guide and motivator, challenging Brooke to rise beyond what she thought possible and helping her navigate the ups and downs of college life. “She consistently pushed me to grow and believed in me when I didn’t always believe in myself,” says Lawrence. But Lawrence's college experience wasn’t just about academics—it was also about relationships. She found joy in building lifelong friendships and discovering how much she could learn from the people around her. That sense of community strengthened her resilience and deepened her commitment to her goals. Lawrence is set to continue her studies at the University of Houston–Clear Lake, where she will pursue a bachelor’s degree in Communication with a minor in Digital Media. Her drive to succeed stems from a mindset of consistency, hard work, and never looking for shortcuts. “Keep moving forward and never give up,” Lawrence says, “you won’t be letting anyone down by asking for help—your professors are there to support you.” Congratulations to Emily Enrriquez, Natural Science For Emily Enrriquez, the path to graduation has been anything but traditional—but it has been filled with resilience, growth, and triumph. A Natural Science major at San Jac, Enrriquez first began her journey in 2015 as an Early College High School student. Now, nearly a decade later, she is preparing to walk the stage and embark on the next chapter of her academic career. After completing her time at San Jac, Enrriquez will continue her education in the Clinical Laboratory Science program at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston. Enrriquez passion for laboratory work was sparked during a Microbiology course with Dr. Maxine Lane, whose engaging and supportive teaching inspired Enrriquez to change her career path entirely. It was in the lab that Enrriquez realized where her true interests and talents lay. Throughout her time at San Jac, Enrriquez encountered the typical challenges many students face, along with the added complexity of balancing life changes and moments of self-doubt. At times, she felt out of place among younger classmates. However, witnessing the determination of fellow students from diverse backgrounds, including those juggling families and full-time jobs, helped her reframe her perspective. Instead of feeling discouraged by the length of her journey, Enrriquez grew proud of her resilience and persistence. Enrriquez credits much of her success to the strong support system at San Jac, where students are offered assistance in every aspect of life—whether it's financial aid, childcare, mental health services, food security, or academic guidance. She believes that while community colleges are often underestimated, her experience proves that institutions like San Jac provide life-changing opportunities. "Don't give up," says Enrriquez. Congratulations Jordan Ramirez, Business Administration Jordan Ramirez, is set to graduate with his Business Administration degree. His favorite course was Principles of Marketing because it really opened his eyes to the creative side of business. "One lesson I’ll always remember from San Jac is the importance of building connections. Your network is everything," says Ramirez. After graduation, Ramirez plans to transfer to UH to complete his bachelor's degree. Staying disciplined and making use of San Jac’s tutoring centers really helped him stay on track.

"My advice to future graduates is don't be afraid to ask for help there are so many people here who truly want to see you succeed,” says Ramirez. Congratulations to Isaiah Williams, Computer Science Isaiah Williams majored in Computer Science at the San Jac North campus. His favorite class was Introduction to Programming it sparked his love for coding.

"The biggest lesson I’m carrying with me is that growth happens outside your comfort zone," says Williams. After graduation, Williams will be starting a software engineering internship while working toward his bachelor's degree at Texas A&M.

Time management and staying organized made all the difference for him.

"Set small goals every week they’ll turn into big accomplishments before you know it,” says Williams.

