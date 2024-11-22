Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum

Anthony Banda is a relief pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers. After working with eight organizations, Banda has become an elite pitcher and a World Series Champion. The San Jac alumnus was gracious enough to sit in with San Jac Times for an interview covering his experiences, influences, family support, and his new title as a world champion.

But Banda didn’t always have his heart set on pursuing a baseball career. Growing up in Denton, Texas, Banda planned to join the military after high school to travel and explore outside of his small town.

“What drove me to really play and take baseball seriously was when I got the scholarship to San Jac. That was the biggest key for me because I saw how proud it made my dad and my mother feel and that’s kind of like my dream was to just make them proud you know and so I took on this baseball thing and I took it seriously, and then, I just never gave up,” says Banda.

His experience at San Jac was built on teamwork and collaboration.

“There was a really big group of players and coaches that really positively influenced me in the sense of giving me the ins and outs as far as what should we expect and what is to be expected, says Banda.

Banda started his professional career with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2012.

Receiving a scholarship to San Jac not only provided Banda with the opportunity to refine his skills but also gave him the confidence to pursue baseball as a professional career.

“The biggest impact (from San Jac) would be learning how to play together, learning how to root for one another, putting the individual stats or whatever it may have been, the individual goals aside, and just really focusing on winning the entire thing,” says Banda.

Alongside his family and college team, many others in the baseball community played vital roles in supporting him.

“I gotta give it to my parents, brothers, and sisters, because we didn’t come from a whole lot, and they saw that I was doing something special with baseball, and they basically put everything on hold for me to be able to achieve going into college and leaving the nest,” says Banda.

Banda attributes much of his development as an athlete on and off the field to the mentorship of Emilio Alaniz, who he credits with teaching him “the basics of pitching.” Alaniz proved to be a pivotal influence in Banda’s journey before he became a champion.

“The biggest influence I guess I had on my life towards baseball was a gentleman out of my hometown that kind of helped me and taught me how to pitch really. His name is Emilio Alanis. He taught me the basics of pitching and everything else like that. He was the biggest influence I’ve had,” says Banda.

While at San Jac, Banda also credits his roommates Mike Vazques, Josh Durant, and Estaban Gomez. Gomez, also a San Jac alumnus, was drafted by the Houston Astros in 2010.

“My career hasn’t always been all sunshine and rainbows. So my biggest motto, at least in what I believe in, is to never give up. Have that perseverance to continue going,” says Banda.

Banda faced numerous challenges of injuries and trades, but continued to hone his craft through dedication and hard work

“I think a lot of people think failure is such a bad thing but no, it’s a teaching tool to reach the successful moments in your life or your career,” says Banda.

As Banda entered spring training as a Cleveland Guardian in 2024, before he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, he realized how important it was to have fun and enjoy himself while also showing himself grace mentally and physically.

“You know I could name all the names but it’s been countless and countless amounts of people that have helped me along the way that I’ve built such good relationships with and I wouldn’t be where I am without those people that have come into my life and helped me on my career path,” says Banda.

Banda believes in building himself both as an athlete and as a man.

“I mentioned Emilio Alaniz and he would be that one person because he got me started, you know, he has mentored me in so many ways as far as baseball, and how to be a better man, even how to shake a person’s hand and all this other good stuff,” says Banda.

With the stress of competing at a professional level, Banda forgot to savor the game and the moments that made him fall in love with baseball. His start with the Los Angeles Dodgers required Banda to stay focused despite his experiences.

“I was with the Cleveland Guardians, and going into spring training with them, the year before I had a terrible year, a lot of trauma as far as my personal life and stuff like that. Before we started the spring training going into Cleveland, I told myself, regardless of what happens on the field, I want to have fun and I want to just enjoy myself,” says Banda.

His advice for any aspiring player is perseverance and mental stability.

“You guys know, or if you guys don’t know, my career hasn’t always been like all sunshine and rainbows. So one, never give up. Have that perseverance to continue going. And two, continue to love and respect the growth as a human in the game of baseball because as I took that more seriously, I started seeing a lot more positive change in my game.

San Jac has produced several professional athletes, such as Banda.

“My biggest message to anybody who is looking to take this challenge on would be don’t give up because there are a lot of ups and downs. Don’t ride the roller coaster, is what we like to say. Try to stay even keel, and keep your emotions in check. You know, and be vulnerable at times where, you know, it’s time to be vulnerable as far as talking with teammates, trying to learn a little bit more, whether it’s the mental or physical side of the game,” says Banda.

Banda has taken his own message to heart as he prepared to compete in the 2024 World Series.

“Regardless of what happens on the field, I want to have fun and I want to just enjoy myself,” says Banda, “because I know in years past I’ve always been so tense and so competitive that I forgot to have fun.”

By shifting his mindset Banda was able to approach the game without the pressure of competition but with the opportunity to grow both as a player and as a person.

“I told myself, whatever happens, happens. I have everything to gain, but nothing to lose,” says Banda.

The results of a mindset change led to Band becoming a World Series champion and having fun.

“In the bullpen, it’s a different story. It’s so loose down there. Of course, we’re watching the game, we’re paying attention, we crack jokes,” Banda said, “we have a game system that we do down there as far as betting on who’s going to hit the home run. There’s no money involved or anything else like that. It’s just all bragging rights and it’s competitive, a little game within the game,” says Banda.

He contributed the high energy in the World Series to his teams’ excitement to the Grand Slam made by Freddie Freeman. It was a key moment in the team’s mindset for success which led to a memorable playing experience.

“It wasn’t a turning point just because it was Game 1, but it was such a momentum producer that we felt really good continuing the series. I think personally, the biggest turning point of the series was the team’s response after Game 4 with the mistakes and the errors that the opposing team made helped us but we continuously added on and continuously pushed runs across the play and I think that was the biggest turning point,” says Banda.

Banda played a key role in the World Series. He pitched in 2.1 scoreless innings against the Yankees.

“When I got to the Dodgers, they’re known for really taking guys and really having them understand like how to spin a breaking ball whether it’s a curveball slider or whatever,” says Banda.

Banda plans to improve his slider. Banda’s elite pitching stats include an ERA at 1.13 in 8 frames.

“When they did the slider with me it was right away and it was the same feeling as a kid getting a new toy. You have the excitement to show off your new toy. That was my new toy. I wanted to continuously show that I can do this, not only to people but to myself,” says Banda.

Banda shared his plans for the off-season of spending time with his family, enjoying the holidays, and training.

“I would like to focus on being the best dad I can be, the best lover, the best person, and helping others. It’s a busy off-season, plans don’t change. I’m currently still working out, doing everything I can to prepare for the next season. It’s great that we won it all and it’s a dream come true. But not a lot of people get to experience the playoffs given how hard it is to get in and to be a part of that,” says Banda.

Training is an all-year activity for Banda.

“I want to stay with the group or if I can, press a little ahead of the group as far as like professional baseball players. I’m always training, I’m always looking for the best diet and all this other good stuff,” says Banda.

Although Banda will not receive his World Series ring until next season at the pregame ceremonies.

“I tell you what, the World Series trophy was heavy, says Banda, “handing it around and all to the other guys, man, it was heavy.

Banda continues to train like a champion as he embodies the perseverance and dedication that was first developed as a San Jac Raven.

“I just never gave up,” say Banda.”I just continued working and continued getting a little bit better every single day. Continue meeting the right people along the way and it just kind of morphed itself into what it is now,” says Banda