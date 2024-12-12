Congrats Nathaniel

Nathaniel Baron majored in Art and Design and earned his passion for the field through the courses he have taken.

“I think, I have a few favorite courses. I think one of my favorite courses is probably Design Communication, both one and two. I think they really taught me how to create my graphic designs for a purpose, you know, with it being flyers, brochures, or even posters, to implement those works, and for a set reason, for a set of events. I think that’s what got me to be inspired to, not just create the work for myself, but for other people. So, I think, those are good, and, I’ll probably say, just recently, it’s a portfolio, I think it’s really helped me a lot, to understand myself, within the marketing aspect, who I am. I think that’s really shown me a whole lot on how to communicate with other people and fellow classmates. I think that’s been very impactful for me,” says Baron.

Baron credits God for his achievements and parents.

“My biggest factor is going to be God, giving me so much through His Word, and, So, many times, in prayer, of whether or not I should do this, pursue that, to see, like, where can I go in my life, to really take the time to meditate and have silence and solitude, and this is perfecting me as a, as a child of God, and, also, as a designer, myself, to see Him, of course, as the ultimate designer. So, that’s been very good for me,” says Baron.

“But, also, I would like to go ahead and thank my parents for that. They’ve been very supportive, not many people can say that, but, um, true, I truly do think my parents, not just, it’s supporting me financially, but supporting me, um, in saying, we trust you, and, it was very good, like, my father would say, he would go, son, as long as you please God, I’m happy, and, I could say that I’m pleasing God as much as I can, and, My parents will continue to support me throughout my life, so, I also feel so lucky that my parents also support me in what I’m doing,” says Baron.

Baron also believes that college is a way in which you can find yourself.

“I guess the advice I would give to other students is to evaluate yourself. It’s always great to do so, to see who you want to be, to see who you are, and to see who you plan to be in the future. It’s always very crucial to find yourself, but, um, be careful and responsible with finding yourself, because, you don’t want to get into debt. Not everyone’s a Christian, but I do believe that if one can see what God has for them, truly the picture will be painted in beautiful colors, and what your life could be, and that’s what I saw myself in. Life or college could be, stressful, or you may feel like it’s not practical, but I believe truly your heart and your soul do long for goodness, righteousness, and love,” says Baron.