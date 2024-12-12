The student news site of San Jacinto College

Congrats Amber

December 12, 2024
The story of Santa’s Christmas Magic
All about the San Jacinto North Campus Ministry
Nichos of the Afterlife
Just Stop!
Congrats Amber

December 12, 2024
Congrats Amber

Amber-Gayle Williams is graduating with her associate’s degree in communications. As she continues to work towards her goal of being a yoga teacher she continues to “stay curious and seek new knowledge.”

“A lesson that I will be taking with me from SJCD is that we can be capable of doing anything if we are willing and persistent. I was able to complete my degree while also traveling outside the country and making the best memories,” says Williams.

“Something I would like to offer to future graduates is to remember graduation does not have to be the end of our education. Life will continue to teach us in the most unexpected ways,” says Williams.

