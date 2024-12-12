Congrats Amber

Amber-Gayle Williams is graduating with her associate’s degree in communications. As she continues to work towards her goal of being a yoga teacher she continues to “stay curious and seek new knowledge.”

“A lesson that I will be taking with me from SJCD is that we can be capable of doing anything if we are willing and persistent. I was able to complete my degree while also traveling outside the country and making the best memories,” says Williams.

“Something I would like to offer to future graduates is to remember graduation does not have to be the end of our education. Life will continue to teach us in the most unexpected ways,” says Williams.