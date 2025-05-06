The student news site of San Jacinto College

Wilson wins re-election; run-off set for position 3
San Jac, Texas State sign co-enrollment agreement
The Industrial Technology Showcase official flyer.
Discover the Industrial Technology Showcase!
The Essence of Artistry: A Deep Dive into Reigning Fire No.2
San Jac College Advances Industrial Tech
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6 / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Building a Legacy
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Mustang Week Texas: The Ultimate Car Gathering
Lisa, Amur Leopard Photo Courtesy of Houston Zoo
Feast with the Beasts Returns
Orange Horse by David Best
38th Annual Houston Art Car Parade and Festival Rolls Back Into Town
Courtesy Elephant Family and Newport Restoration Foundation.
The Great Elephant Migration Stamps Into Houston
Opening Day, March 4, 2025 –Photo courtesy of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Houston Rodeo: A Tradition of Grit, Community, and Unmatched Texas Spirit
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
Meet Salvador Serrano Jr.
San Jac's TSTA
Journey to the Top
San Jac's MOSAIC Mentorship Program
Wilson wins re-election; run-off set for position 3

Amanda Fenwick, VP External RelationsMay 6, 2025

Pasadena, Texas – Unofficial results have been reported for the San Jacinto College Board of Trustees election. Larry Wilson (incumbent) has won re-election to position 4. A run-off election will be required for position 3 between Salvador Serrano (incumbent) and Judith Harrison. 

 Wilson secured 60.77% of the votes in the position 4 race. Serrano secured 41.36% of the votes, and Harrison had 41.12%. Since neither candidate in the position 3 race secured more than 50% of the votes, a run-off election has been set for June 7. Voting locations and early voting dates, and times will be available on the Harris County election website. 

 Voters who reside in the San Jacinto College taxing district elect the seven San Jacinto Community College District Trustees. Voters should check the Harris County Central Appraisal District website to determine if their property/residence is in the San Jacinto College taxing district. If it is, they are eligible to vote in the upcoming San Jacinto College runoff election and future elections.  

 Elections for the San Jacinto College Board of Trustees occur every two years, in odd-numbered years. The Board is elected in numbered at-large positions, 1 through 7, and serves six-year terms. 

