Wilson wins re-election; run-off set for position 3

Pasadena, Texas – Unofficial results have been reported for the San Jacinto College Board of Trustees election. Larry Wilson (incumbent) has won re-election to position 4. A run-off election will be required for position 3 between Salvador Serrano (incumbent) and Judith Harrison.

Wilson secured 60.77% of the votes in the position 4 race. Serrano secured 41.36% of the votes, and Harrison had 41.12%. Since neither candidate in the position 3 race secured more than 50% of the votes, a run-off election has been set for June 7. Voting locations and early voting dates, and times will be available on the Harris County election website.

Voters who reside in the San Jacinto College taxing district elect the seven San Jacinto Community College District Trustees. Voters should check the Harris County Central Appraisal District website to determine if their property/residence is in the San Jacinto College taxing district. If it is, they are eligible to vote in the upcoming San Jacinto College runoff election and future elections.

Elections for the San Jacinto College Board of Trustees occur every two years, in odd-numbered years. The Board is elected in numbered at-large positions, 1 through 7, and serves six-year terms.