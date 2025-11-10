San Jacinto College named a Top 200 Community College

The Aspen Institute named San Jacinto College as one of the 200 institutions eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s premier recognition of high achievement and performance among two-year colleges. Started in 2010, this is the ninth cycle of the Aspen Prize.

“Being named among the top 200 colleges for the 2027 Aspen Prize reflects San Jacinto College’s deep commitment to changing lives through education,” said Dr. Brenda Hellyer, Chancellor, San Jacinto College. “Every day, our students, faculty, and staff work together to open doors of opportunity—helping students build skills, earn credentials, and pursue rewarding careers that strengthen our community and region.”

Eligible colleges were selected based on their student outcomes data, including retention, completion, and transfer rates. Together, they represent the breadth and diversity of the community college sector.

The top 200 colleges are located in urban, rural, and suburban areas across the country and serve anywhere from a few hundred students to tens of thousands. Some of these colleges focus primarily on workforce programs, while others focus on transfer and bachelor’s attainment or a combination of the two.

“The Aspen Prize rewards colleges that achieve the kind of outcomes that actually matter to students—completing college degree programs that, in turn, lead to lifelong success,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. “At a time when many Americans are struggling to pay their bills, Aspen Prize winners offer a powerful message: Community colleges can deliver the kind of life-changing education that makes the American Dream real.”

The 200 eligible colleges have been invited to participate in a rigorous review process that will culminate in the naming of the Aspen Prize winner in spring 2027. The colleges that apply for the Aspen Prize will be assessed based on student outcomes data, ranging from student retention and completion rates to employment and wages after graduation, and whether they have engaged in scaled practices that led to high and improving student outcomes.

San Jacinto College has been recognized in recent years for excellence in student success, including being named one of the top 2 community colleges in the nation by the Aspen Institute in 2025.