Join us for “Out of This World” STEM Expos
North Campus Night before Halloween Art Show
Start Your Engines San Jac: On The Magic Book Bus!
San Jac to Host National Night Out
Celebrating Thought in Philosophy Club
Workshop: Start a Business While Working a Full-Time Job
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6 / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Building a Legacy
We Fight Together
Fall Festival At Frobergs Farm
Pets and Pumpkins
Explore heritage, printmaking, and nostalgia at San Jac
San Jacinto College theatre celebrates timeless comedy with a season of interactive entertainment
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast
The Legacy of Professor St. Julian-Varnon
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
Meet Salvador Serrano Jr.
Join us for “Out of This World” STEM Expos

Jacquelynn Conger, Director, Public Relations and Marketing CommunicationsOctober 23, 2025

San Jacinto College invites media to experience its annual STEM Expos — a hands-on community celebration of science, technology, engineering, and math that inspires the next generation of innovators. These events are hosted in partnership with Communities In Schools (CIS) of East Harris County.

This year’s “Out of This World” theme will feature interactive exhibits, experiments, and demonstrations designed to engage students and families from across the region. The STEM Expo provides a fun, free opportunity for children of all ages to explore STEM pathways while connecting with educators, NASA representatives, and industry professionals shaping Houston’s future workforce.

With nearly 2,000 total attendees expected across all three campuses, this series showcases San Jacinto College’s commitment to accessible, high-impact STEM education — from the classroom to the cosmos.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT:
Annual STEM Expo: “Out of This World” — an interactive, family-friendly event featuring hands-on activities, community exhibits, and STEM career exploration opportunities hosted by San Jacinto College and Communities In Schools of East Harris County.

WHEN & WHERE:

Thursday, Oct. 30 – North Campus
5:30-7 p.m. | 5800 Uvalde Road, Houston, TX 77049

Thursday, Nov. 6 – Central Campus
5:30-7 p.m. | 8060 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, TX 77505

Thursday, Nov. 13 – South Campus
5:30-7 p.m. | 13735 Beamer Road, Houston, TX 77089

WHO:

San Jacinto College leadership and faculty

Communities In Schools of East Harris County

Local ISD Superintendents and school partners

Students, families, and community members

VISUALS:

Hands-on science and engineering activities

Student projects and live demonstrations

Interviews with students, educators, and community partners

WHY COVER THIS:

The STEM Expo showcases how San Jacinto College is connecting K-12 students with real-world STEM opportunities — sparking curiosity, building confidence, and helping shape Houston’s future innovators and problem solvers.

