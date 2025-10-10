San Jac to Host National Night Out

San Jacinto College will host its annual National Night Out on October 14 at Central Campus Parking Lot 1. The free event runs from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and is open to students, staff, and the surrounding community.

“What it’s all about is strengthening the police-community relationship,” says Brandy Witsberger, Administrative Coordinator of the San Jacinto College Police Department, “we know as a police agency that there’s a lot of mistrust from the community. The point is to come together and see how we can work together to make everything safer and more cohesive.”

This year’s planning is being led by Witsberger and Lieutenant Darryl Burns of the Central Campus Police Station, with support from Chief of Police Sabrina Naulings, communications staff, and other officers.

The event will feature music, family activities, and community resources.

“We’ll have a DJ, bounce houses including one for smaller children and several interactive inflatables, plus a face painter, balloon artist, caricature artist, and tables with snacks and drinks,” says Witsberger.

Organizers also hope to connect attendees with local businesses and services. “I went to our local Chambers of Commerce in La Porte, Deer Park, and Pasadena,” says Witsberger. “I got a list of their business directories and reached out to some that I thought would fit what we’re looking to do as far as community partnerships. It’s a chance for people to see what services are out there and what our community has to offer.”

San Jac hosted its first National Night Out in October 2022 at Central Campus.

“That first year wasn’t a very large turnout,” says Witsberger, “it was a learning experience.”

The program moved to North Campus in 2023, then South Campus in 2024, where more than 500 people attended.

“Now we’re back at Central to give all of our students the same opportunity to come out, meet with us, and see what we can do for them,” says Witsberger.

Attendees participate for free. “The national organization does not allow for any money to be exchanged for these types of events,” says Witsberger.

Event partnerships also extend to neighboring agencies.

“Our chief will go visit their National Night Out, and they’ll join ours,” says Witsberger, “it’s about continuing those relationships and maintaining what we already have in place.”

Though students have not yet been involved in planning, their participation is encouraged.

“We haven’t gotten big enough yet where we needed outside help for planning,” says Witsberger, “but we do invite student groups with their professors to set up tables and pass out whatever resources and information they have to share with the public and their fellow students.”

The department hopes the event reinforces its role as a resource for the college community.

“Our chief is very determined and involved in creating a cohesive environment. We want people to know they can always come to us and hopefully trust our officers when they have situations arise,” says Witsberger.

Attendance has grown each year, and Witsberger expects the trend to continue.

“Last year at South, we had a little over 500 attending, so we’re getting there,” says Witsberger, “we hope to have a larger crowd at Central Campus. Fingers crossed.”

For more information, visit the San Jacinto College Police Department Facebook page or follow @SanJacPolice on Instagram.