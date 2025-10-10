The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jac to Host National Night Out

Davina Obidike, Student ReporterOctober 10, 2025

San Jacinto College will host its annual National Night Out on October 14 at Central Campus Parking Lot 1. The free event runs from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and is open to students, staff, and the surrounding community.

“What it’s all about is strengthening the police-community relationship,” says Brandy Witsberger, Administrative Coordinator of the San Jacinto College Police Department, “we know as a police agency that there’s a lot of mistrust from the community. The point is to come together and see how we can work together to make everything safer and more cohesive.”

This year’s planning is being led by Witsberger and Lieutenant Darryl Burns of the Central Campus Police Station, with support from Chief of Police Sabrina Naulings, communications staff, and other officers.

The event will feature music, family activities, and community resources.

“We’ll have a DJ, bounce houses including one for smaller children and several interactive inflatables, plus a face painter, balloon artist, caricature artist, and tables with snacks and drinks,” says Witsberger.

Organizers also hope to connect attendees with local businesses and services. “I went to our local Chambers of Commerce in La Porte, Deer Park, and Pasadena,” says Witsberger. “I got a list of their business directories and reached out to some that I thought would fit what we’re looking to do as far as community partnerships. It’s a chance for people to see what services are out there and what our community has to offer.”

San Jac hosted its first National Night Out in October 2022 at Central Campus.

“That first year wasn’t a very large turnout,” says Witsberger, “it was a learning experience.”

The program moved to North Campus in 2023, then South Campus in 2024, where more than 500 people attended.

“Now we’re back at Central to give all of our students the same opportunity to come out, meet with us, and see what we can do for them,” says Witsberger.

Attendees participate for free. “The national organization does not allow for any money to be exchanged for these types of events,” says Witsberger.

Event partnerships also extend to neighboring agencies.

“Our chief will go visit their National Night Out, and they’ll join ours,” says Witsberger, “it’s about continuing those relationships and maintaining what we already have in place.”

Though students have not yet been involved in planning, their participation is encouraged.

“We haven’t gotten big enough yet where we needed outside help for planning,” says Witsberger, “but we do invite student groups with their professors to set up tables and pass out whatever resources and information they have to share with the public and their fellow students.”

The department hopes the event reinforces its role as a resource for the college community.

“Our chief is very determined and involved in creating a cohesive environment. We want people to know they can always come to us and hopefully trust our officers when they have situations arise,” says Witsberger.

Attendance has grown each year, and Witsberger expects the trend to continue.

“Last year at South, we had a little over 500 attending, so we’re getting there,” says Witsberger, “we hope to have a larger crowd at Central Campus. Fingers crossed.”

For more information, visit the San Jacinto College Police Department Facebook page or follow @SanJacPolice on Instagram.

About the Contributor
Davina Obidike, Student Reporter

Davina Obidike is a dedicated aspiring nursing student whose passion was born out of a deeply personal experience. After losing a close family member, she was inspired to pursue a career in nursing, driven by a desire to make meaningful connections with patients and provide compassionate care during their most vulnerable moments. Her compassionate nature and genuine interest in human well-being have shaped her journey toward becoming a healthcare professional.

Davina’s goal is to become a licensed nurse practitioner. She aspires to open her own practice one day, where she can offer personalized and holistic care for her community. She has an adventurous spirit and envisions herself taking on roles such as a travel nurse, exploring unfamiliar places, and making a difference in a diverse patient population.

Beyond her academic pursuits, Davina enjoys an active and balanced lifestyle. She finds joy in going to the gym, basking in the tranquility of nature, and reading books that inspire and educate. She also has a creative side, often spending her time coloring in intricate coloring books and expressing herself through the art of dancing. When she is not studying or engaging in her hobbies, she will spend time cherishing quality time with her friends and family, emphasizing the importance of community and strong relationships.

Davina’s dedication, compassion, and zest for life make her a remarkable individual, and she looks forward to her future where she can positively affect the world through her nursing career.