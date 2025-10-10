The student news site of San Jacinto College

Start Your Engines San Jac: On The Magic Book Bus!
San Jac to Host National Night Out
Celebrating Thought in Philosophy Club
Pop-Up Classes: A Solution?
Ravens Rave for Writing Day!
Workshop: Start a Business While Working a Full-Time Job
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Building a Legacy
Fall Festival At Frobergs Farm
Pets and Pumpkins
Explore heritage, printmaking, and nostalgia at San Jac
San Jacinto College theatre celebrates timeless comedy with a season of interactive entertainment
Spray City Walls Graffiti Battle
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast
The Legacy of Professor St. Julian-Varnon
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
Meet Salvador Serrano Jr.
Ravens Rave for Writing Day!

National Day on Writing
Byline photo of Ava Hernandez
Ava Hernandez, Student ReporterOctober 10, 2025

San Jacinto College South Campus will host a two-day event for the National Day on Writing on Tuesday, Oct. 21, and Wednesday, Oct. 22, to appreciate the art of writing in all forms.

Faculty members hold a Creative Writing Virtual Workshop on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. via Zoom. On Wednesday, departments share writing activities and provide resource booths on the south campus courtyard from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Later that afternoon, staff members will speak in a “Writing Like a Raven: Perspectives on Academic Writing” panel from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Room S7.152.

San Jac is one of many academic institutions across the country to recognize the National Day on Writing. The National Council of Teachers of English established the observance in 2009 to recognize the role writing plays in American society.

San Jac South campus will feature opportunities both remotely and on campus. Faculty members and student club representatives offer resources, commentary, games, and prizes.

“We are expanding our event this year … we are going from one day on writing to the National Week on Writing,” says English Professor Christina Crawford, who oversees the event.

The National Day on Writing provides communities with a space to celebrate the art of writing and highlights its importance within the professional sphere and beyond.

“Writing is an essential skill today just as much as it ever has been … there have been numerous studies in what companies look for, what the state looks for in accrediting classes, and in prioritizing student success and learning. It is what employers want,” says Crawford, “writing is an essential skill that is necessary, no matter what you are pursuing—either academically, or out in the wider world.”

Generation Z students use the event to embrace writing as both a form of self-expression and as a career tool. They defy the notion that younger individuals lack connection with the arts and prove that literacy and comprehension persist in the modern generation.

“There are several students already cultivating comprehension and writing as a standard skill … I see and have students impress me in the classroom, every semester,” Crawford said. “There are some students I have who are exceptional. However, there are a lot of students really committed to putting in the work, who want to improve, and who are aware of where they are … a place for learning.”

For more information, contact Professor Christina Crawford at [email protected] or at (281) 998-6150 ext. 3346.

