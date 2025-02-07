The student news site of San Jacinto College

Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Houston Grand Opera Blends Opera and Broadway in Winter Season
Total Distinction Designs
Building Their Brand: How Creative Students Are Shaping Their Digital Identities for Success
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt

Byline photo of Alberto Martinez
Alberto Martinez, Student ReporterFebruary 7, 2025
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt

Perry Mayorga-Guerrero, a karate and kick boxing instructor at San Jac North campus is truly passionate about what he does, and views the karate “class” as a family.  

Although in his young days he was someone” who hated sweating, even as a child.” However, joining karate and meeting his instructor, Diana Gray led to something different.

“There was a complete mind set change on physical activity,” says Mayorga-Guerrero.

Gray was someone who made it fun and interesting she pushed him to take on more of a leadership role. The karate class became more of a family, being surrounded by positive influences.

“I unknowingly was changing who I was as a person. I felt like I belonged so I wanted to embrace every aspect of that new family,” says Mayorga-Guerrero. 

Grey would place Mayorga-Guerrero in situations where he would demonstrate to the class or help out the new students.

“It was her eccentric demeanor; she was not one to just give out information and stand around she was very energetic from day one,” says Mayorga-Guerrero. 

Grey’s influence on Mayorga lasted a life time.

“I truly believe I would not be where I am today if it weren’t for her teachings,” says Mayorga-Guerrero.

In no way did Mayorga think he would be a black belt or a karate instructor. Mayorga-Guerrero began his career as a police officer. As an instructor Mayorga-Guerrero has served as a role model and father figure to many students over the years, which he believes is a great honor.

Mayorga-Guerrero loves having a chance to directly change someone’s life for the better through Karate, he’s had students with low self-esteem, poor health, suicidal thoughts, poor family relationships, and other personal issues that required personal investment into their well-being.

“It may have only been a couple times a week that I had them in class, but those times were crucial for the mental health improvements they so desperately needed.  My job allows me to make personal connections that last a lifetime. It makes me so proud when students mature in their lives and go on to bigger and better things. Like I’ve said before, our class is more than just a class. It’s family and family lasts a lifetime,” says Mayorga-Guerrero.  

Mayorga-Guerrero hope that his student too, have a change of mind.

I would hope my students take from me the mindset that anything is possible.  I know it sounds a bit cliché, but I feel I am a true testament to that phrase. Coming from a poor childhood, with few opportunities to what I have become today can be an example of how a person can change their environment despite the odds. I want my students to remember me not only as their instructor, but someone they can count on later in life,” says Mayorga-Guerrero.  

For more information about San Jac North campus Karate class call (281) 998-6150×7103.

