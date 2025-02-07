From Hating Sweat to Black Belt

Perry Mayorga-Guerrero, a karate and kick boxing instructor at San Jac North campus is truly passionate about what he does, and views the karate “class” as a family.

Although in his young days he was someone” who hated sweating, even as a child.” However, joining karate and meeting his instructor, Diana Gray led to something different.

“There was a complete mind set change on physical activity,” says Mayorga-Guerrero.

Gray was someone who made it fun and interesting she pushed him to take on more of a leadership role. The karate class became more of a family, being surrounded by positive influences.

“I unknowingly was changing who I was as a person. I felt like I belonged so I wanted to embrace every aspect of that new family,” says Mayorga-Guerrero.

Grey would place Mayorga-Guerrero in situations where he would demonstrate to the class or help out the new students.

“It was her eccentric demeanor; she was not one to just give out information and stand around she was very energetic from day one,” says Mayorga-Guerrero.

Grey’s influence on Mayorga lasted a life time.

“I truly believe I would not be where I am today if it weren’t for her teachings,” says Mayorga-Guerrero.

In no way did Mayorga think he would be a black belt or a karate instructor. Mayorga-Guerrero began his career as a police officer. As an instructor Mayorga-Guerrero has served as a role model and father figure to many students over the years, which he believes is a great honor.

Mayorga-Guerrero loves having a chance to directly change someone’s life for the better through Karate, he’s had students with low self-esteem, poor health, suicidal thoughts, poor family relationships, and other personal issues that required personal investment into their well-being.

“It may have only been a couple times a week that I had them in class, but those times were crucial for the mental health improvements they so desperately needed. My job allows me to make personal connections that last a lifetime. It makes me so proud when students mature in their lives and go on to bigger and better things. Like I’ve said before, our class is more than just a class. It’s family and family lasts a lifetime,” says Mayorga-Guerrero.

Mayorga-Guerrero hope that his student too, have a change of mind.

“I would hope my students take from me the mindset that anything is possible. I know it sounds a bit cliché, but I feel I am a true testament to that phrase. Coming from a poor childhood, with few opportunities to what I have become today can be an example of how a person can change their environment despite the odds. I want my students to remember me not only as their instructor, but someone they can count on later in life,” says Mayorga-Guerrero.

For more information about San Jac North campus Karate class call (281) 998-6150×7103.