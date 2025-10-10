The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
Start Your Engines San Jac: On The Magic Book Bus!
Start Your Engines San Jac: On The Magic Book Bus!
San Jac to Host National Night Out
San Jac to Host National Night Out
Celebrating Thought in Philosophy Club
Celebrating Thought in Philosophy Club
Pop-Up Classes: A Solution?
Pop-Up Classes: A Solution?
Ravens Rave for Writing Day!
Ravens Rave for Writing Day!
Workshop: Start a Business While Working a Full-Time Job
Workshop: Start a Business While Working a Full-Time Job
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6 / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Building a Legacy
Building a Legacy
Fall Festival At Frobergs Farm
Fall Festival At Frobergs Farm
Pets and Pumpkins
Pets and Pumpkins
Explore heritage, printmaking, and nostalgia at San Jac
Explore heritage, printmaking, and nostalgia at San Jac
San Jacinto College theatre celebrates timeless comedy with a season of interactive entertainment
San Jacinto College theatre celebrates timeless comedy with a season of interactive entertainment
Spray City Walls Graffiti Battle
Spray City Walls Graffiti Battle
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast
The Legacy of Professor St. Julian-Varnon
The Legacy of Professor St. Julian-Varnon
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
Meet Salvador Serrano Jr.
Meet Salvador Serrano Jr.
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times

Celebrating Thought in Philosophy Club

Student-led club promotes critical thinking on diverse subjects.
Byline photo of Desiree Jaggers
Desiree Jaggers, Student ReporterOctober 10, 2025

Led by student President Elizabeth Limanni and vice president Victoria Ngo, the Philosophy Club invites students to celebrate new ways of thinking every Monday at 3 p.m. in Room S7.165.

“It’s about open ideas and open thoughts,” Professor and club adviser Danny Brown said. The mantra of the club is to promote critical thinking and develop students’ ability to be heard.

The club covers topics ranging from art to historical philosophers. Students lead the discussions and pick topics from a randomized wheel at the start of each meeting, allowing them to think about new and diverse topics each week.

“I was scared that I wouldn’t understand anything they talked about,” club attendee Camden Bottoms said. When I hear philosophy, I think all of these advanced topics I don’t have a grasp on, but I actually understood it just fine,” Bottoms said.

Students receive academic, personal, and technical benefits from attending the club. Learning to express themselves in new ways promotes students’ ability to think critically in their daily lives. Students tend to already have these thoughts without the proper way to voice them.

“They’ve had these ideas for the longest time, but they’ve never been able to communicate them to anybody within their immediate family or their friends. So it’s thoughts and ideas they finally feel they can express,” Professor Brown said.

“You talk and you think, and then you interact,” says Professor Ferdinand.

The club is open and welcomes all students at San Jac. The club advertises diversity and an open-door policy.

“Come in anytime, discuss what you want to discuss, and participate,” says Brown.

The club creates an open atmosphere, even asking attendees to expand on their ideas personally. Each student is allowed to add what they’re interested in to the conversation while keeping the club as a whole involved.

Club attendee Isaac speaks on art and the meaning behind Who’s Afraid of Red Yellow and Blue.

The Philosophy Club is almost entirely student-led led aside from professor moderators. Students gain leadership experience from the club and are sometimes invited to participate in core leadership roles. “We’re looking for help in marketing,” says Brownd

The Philosophy Club was founded in 2007 under Danny Brown. Robert Gaddie was the first president, later joining the San Jacinto Faculty as a Philosophy Professor and club adviser.

“It offers opportunities to grow,” says Brown.

The club has changed since its founding into a thought-provoking environment. It has become an official San Jac club that requires training for its leaders and club faculty. The club has shifted in diversity, thoughts, beliefs, and topics covered along the way.

“It is an always evolving process,” says Brown, “it actually makes it more fun when it’s always changing.

For more information, attend the Philosophy Club on Mondays at 3 p.m. on South Campus or email President Limanni at [email protected] or Vice President Ngo at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Fall 2025
Start Your Engines San Jac: On The Magic Book Bus!
Start Your Engines San Jac: On The Magic Book Bus!
San Jac to Host National Night Out
San Jac to Host National Night Out
Pop-Up Classes: A Solution?
Pop-Up Classes: A Solution?
Ravens Rave for Writing Day!
Ravens Rave for Writing Day!
Fall Festival At Frobergs Farm
Fall Festival At Frobergs Farm
Pets and Pumpkins
Pets and Pumpkins
More in News and Student Life
Join FBLA
Join FBLA
Join the Hispanic Cultural Club
Join the Hispanic Cultural Club
Accents
Accents
from left to right: Alexandra Martinez president of south campus, Professor Blevins, south campus advisor, Dr. Potter central and online campus advisor, and Summer Plutae president of central campus
Portland Bound: TSTA-AE Recap
A Smart way to Earn and Learn: San Jac's Work Study Program
A Smart way to Earn and Learn: San Jac's Work Study Program
“Frogs!” at San Jac
“Frogs!” at San Jac
More in Showcase
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast
Explore heritage, printmaking, and nostalgia at San Jac
Explore heritage, printmaking, and nostalgia at San Jac
San Jacinto College theatre celebrates timeless comedy with a season of interactive entertainment
San Jacinto College theatre celebrates timeless comedy with a season of interactive entertainment
Spray City Walls Graffiti Battle
Spray City Walls Graffiti Battle
Workshop: Start a Business While Working a Full-Time Job
Workshop: Start a Business While Working a Full-Time Job
End of Summer Sand & Sun
End of Summer Sand & Sun
About the Contributor
Desiree Jaggers
Desiree Jaggers, Student Reporter
Desiree Jaggers is currently majoring in communications at San Jacinto, with plans to transfer to the University of Houston to pursue a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She aspires to one day work as a travelling or investigative journalist. Writing has always been Desiree’s passion; she loves the idea of sharing meaningful stories with others. She hopes to share stories that inspire, inform, and bring attention to issues that deserve recognition. Outside of school, Desiree enjoys spending time reading outdoors, where she finds inspiration and peace. She also expresses her creativity through making bracelets with beads she collects. Desiree is taking COMM 2311 to strengthen her writing and communication skills, with the goal of preparing herself to write for newspapers and magazines. She sees the course as a step towards the journalism career she hopes to build.  