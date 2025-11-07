HVAC Gators: Powering the Future

HVAC technicians will often handle heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration systems.

Some students at San Jac have dreams of working as doctors, lawyers, or engineers. However, others feel they are better suited for a skilled trade job. HVAC Gators club is an introduction to the industry of Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning. The HVAC Gators is a San Jac club designed for students who have an interest in hands-on professions that involve construction, maintenance, and repair, specifically the field of HVAC.

“An HVAC career is about learning the craft of the systems that control heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration — the essential components that keep homes, schools, hospitals, and businesses comfortable and functional year-round,” says Benjamin Ficklin, a professor at San Jac who teaches air conditioning tech and is the leader of the club. “It challenges you to think like an engineer, work like a craftsman, and communicate like a professional. HVAC/R technicians are vital to modern life, ensuring air quality, temperature control, and energy efficiency across every environment.”

For students interested in the field of HVAC tech, there are plenty of major benefits that await those who wish to become HVAC technicians, which can be quite enticing in today’s world.

“An HVAC/R career offers hands-on work, job stability, and strong earning potential. It’s one of the few fields where you can build a career without needing a four-year degree — skill, certification, and experience are what matter most,” says Ficklin. “Technicians are in high demand nationwide, and the industry continues to grow with advancements in smart technology, green energy systems, and new refrigerants. Many professionals also appreciate the independence and satisfaction of solving real-world problems and helping others live comfortably.”

With many other like-minded students at San Jac, the club believes interested students should really give the Gators a shot and have high hopes of creating a vast network of students with top-tier HVAC tech skills, as well as developing future leaders and teaching students the value of leadership and a sense of independence.

“The HVAC Gators Club was founded to unite HVAC students, giving them opportunities to connect, collaborate, and support one another both during their studies and long after graduation. The goal is to create an alumni-style network where members can share knowledge, find job opportunities, and continue growing professionally,” says Ficklin. “The club also helps students learn how organizations operate — from bylaws and leadership structures to fundraising and teamwork — all while building self-confidence and pride in their trade.”

Benjamin Ficklin believes that the field of HVAC is a rewarding field that encourages practical as well as intellectual skills that may not be as easy to find in other careers, which is why he encourages students to start thinking about potentially being involved in a trade-skilled job such as HVAC.

“Students should consider HVAC because it’s a field that rewards dedication, creativity, and practical intelligence. It offers a balance of physical and mental work, strong job security, and excellent pay potential. Beyond that, it’s a career that truly matters,” says Ficklin. “Every technician plays a role in keeping families safe, food preserved, and workplaces healthy. HVAC is a trade where effort leads directly to success, and every day brings a chance to learn something new.”

The HVAC Gators are a club built on the leadership and teamwork of students, putting a spotlight on jobs that don’t seem flashy but make a big impact on our lives. They are a shining example of the value trade-skilled jobs have because of their practical expertise and the essential role they play in our society.

For more information, please contact Benjamin Ficklin at [email protected]