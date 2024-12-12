The student news site of San Jacinto College

Join Honors Biology for Non-Majors!
The story of Santa’s Christmas Magic
All about the San Jacinto North Campus Ministry
Nichos of the Afterlife
Just Stop!
Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6 / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Building a Legacy
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Houston's 3rd Annual Art Bike Parade and Festival
New Interim Head Coach, New Season
The Great Outdoors Club
Total Distinction Designs LLC
A.K.A. Arcade: Unlimited Fun
A Table for the City
Spicing Up the Community
Support Your Community: Small Business Saturday
Catholic Charities Share Your Blessings Campaign
San Jac Expands Mental Health Support
Alexandra Rivera
Building Their Brand: How Creative Students Are Shaping Their Digital Identities for Success
Mental Health Awareness
Congrats Issac

Art & Design
Byline photo of Aundria Stokes
Aundria Stokes, Student ReporterDecember 12, 2024
Isaac Espinoza is from Crosby, Texas, majoring in Art and Design. Espinoza  currently attend San Jac south campus and will graduate with an Associate of Applied Science.

“I’d say my favorite class would have to be Design Communications II. In this course, we had a semester-long project that was about building a drink brand from scratch. Each new assignment, is built upon the previous one. In the end, we were able to conglomerate all of our assignments and designs into one concise brand guideline book. The entire class was the highlight of my week because I enjoyed every step of the process,” says Espinoza.

Espinoza’s second favorite class was his Digital Video class. This class was about video editing in Adobe Premiere Pro.

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned throughout my time here at San Jac is that there’s always more to learn. There is no limit to what you can learn. The design world is changing every day. If I can’t keep up with it, then I’ll be left in the dust. Graphic Design is a very competitive field so I have to make sure I keep learning and keep creating,” says Espinoza.

Espinoza plans on going into a Design Firm after graduation.

“I’m not really the type for freelance. Sure it’s more freedom but it also is more responsibility and the monthly income varies depending on my work. A design firm is much more reliable and safer in my opinion. I just want to design something that I can eventually see in public. It’s a passion of mine to create a design that will be viewed by the masses,” says Espinoza.

Following your passion is a great way to ensure your success and avoid common education pitfalls.

“Do not procrastinate. It gets you nowhere. I’m sure procrastinators have heard this hundreds of times but if you’re in a field where your work needs to be quality over quantity, you can’t achieve that by finishing it within a few hours of the due date. You don’t learn if you aren’t consistent. And you can’t be consistent if you don’t try to learn. Classes will get hard. Life will get hard. But you have to understand your priorities and push through any adversities,” says Espinoza.

Aundria Stokes
Aundria Stokes, Student Reporter
Aundria Stokes recently graduated from the University of Houston Clear Lake with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing. She has decided to return to school and attend San Jacinto College to receive an occupational certification in Art and Design. She wants to use this certification to develop her skills and amplify her resume. In terms of her career, she is still considering her options but hopes to find a position that she will enjoy and that will allow her to maintain a healthy work-life balance.  Stokes works as a social media manager and front desk receptionist at an audiology clinic. She has been there for almost five years. She also spends her days focused on her studies. She likes to relax by reading, catching up on shows and movies, or indulging in retail therapy. Stokes describes herself as organized and driven. She wants to be recognized as a dependable person who demonstrates trustworthiness and compassion. She strives to spend quality time with individuals she truly cares about, and everyone she meets has a positive impression of her.  Stokes has several years of experience in team settings and prioritizing tasks. Her ability to communicate with people and team members on work and projects makes her the perfect person for a marketing genius. Her friends describe her as humorous, sarcastic, understanding, reliable, and determined. So, it is safe to say Stokes's light radiates everywhere she goes.