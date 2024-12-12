Congrats Issac

Isaac Espinoza is from Crosby, Texas, majoring in Art and Design. Espinoza currently attend San Jac south campus and will graduate with an Associate of Applied Science.

“I’d say my favorite class would have to be Design Communications II. In this course, we had a semester-long project that was about building a drink brand from scratch. Each new assignment, is built upon the previous one. In the end, we were able to conglomerate all of our assignments and designs into one concise brand guideline book. The entire class was the highlight of my week because I enjoyed every step of the process,” says Espinoza.

Espinoza’s second favorite class was his Digital Video class. This class was about video editing in Adobe Premiere Pro.

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned throughout my time here at San Jac is that there’s always more to learn. There is no limit to what you can learn. The design world is changing every day. If I can’t keep up with it, then I’ll be left in the dust. Graphic Design is a very competitive field so I have to make sure I keep learning and keep creating,” says Espinoza.

Espinoza plans on going into a Design Firm after graduation.

“I’m not really the type for freelance. Sure it’s more freedom but it also is more responsibility and the monthly income varies depending on my work. A design firm is much more reliable and safer in my opinion. I just want to design something that I can eventually see in public. It’s a passion of mine to create a design that will be viewed by the masses,” says Espinoza.

Following your passion is a great way to ensure your success and avoid common education pitfalls.

“Do not procrastinate. It gets you nowhere. I’m sure procrastinators have heard this hundreds of times but if you’re in a field where your work needs to be quality over quantity, you can’t achieve that by finishing it within a few hours of the due date. You don’t learn if you aren’t consistent. And you can’t be consistent if you don’t try to learn. Classes will get hard. Life will get hard. But you have to understand your priorities and push through any adversities,” says Espinoza.