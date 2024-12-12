Congrats Kelllie

Kellie Monroe is a graduating sophomore studying pre-nursing at the San Jac north campus. Her favorite course currently is Statistics as she enjoys problem solving.

“Math is a critical component when studying nursing because it can be a life or death calculation,” says Monroe.

The most impactful course was a world history course where she saw the film The 13th Amendment. It encouraged her to study nursing so she could advocate and have knowledge when helping those from the African American community, a demographic often neglected in the healthcare field.

Monroes advice for future graduates is to work hard and be genuine.

“Yes, Chat GPT is very easy to use, but make sure you are authentic to your work, no one can take that from you,” says Monroe.