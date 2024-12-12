Congrats Kelllie

The student news site of San Jacinto College

Join Honors Biology for Non-Majors!
The story of Santa’s Christmas Magic
All about the San Jacinto North Campus Ministry
Nichos of the Afterlife
Just Stop!
Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6 / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Building a Legacy
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Houston’s 3rd Annual Art Bike Parade and Festival
New Interim Head Coach, New Season
The Great Outdoors Club
Total Distinction Designs LLC
Total Distinction Designs
A.K.A. Arcade: Unlimited Fun
A Table for the City
Spicing Up the Community
Support Your Community: Small Business Saturday
Catholic Charities Share Your Blessings Campaign
San Jac Expands Mental Health Support
Alexandra Rivera
Building Their Brand: How Creative Students Are Shaping Their Digital Identities for Success
Mental Health Awareness
Amber Hill, Student ReporterDecember 12, 2024
Kellie Monroe is a graduating sophomore studying pre-nursing at the San Jac north campus. Her favorite course currently is Statistics as she enjoys problem solving.

“Math is a critical component when studying nursing because it can be a life or death calculation,” says Monroe.

The most impactful course was a world history course where she saw the film The 13th Amendment. It encouraged her to study nursing so she could advocate and have knowledge when helping those from the African American community, a demographic often neglected in the healthcare field.

Monroes advice for future graduates is to work hard and be genuine.

“Yes, Chat GPT is very easy to use, but make sure you are authentic to your work, no one can take that from you,” says Monroe.

