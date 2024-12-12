Congrats Matthew

Matthew Ramirez, a sophomore at San Jac, is already completing a course toward his future career as a pharmacist. Matthew’s favorite courses during his time at San Jac include Composition II and Anatomy and Physiology I. “Both courses sparked my interest,” he said. “Composition II helped me improve my writing skills, and A&P I gave me a deeper understanding of the human body, which is essential for my future career in pharmacy.”

Beyond academics, Matthew has taken away valuable life lessons during his time in school. A moment that stands out came after an A&P review session when his professor shared powerful advice: “Don’t be afraid of who you are. Be proud of what makes you different, no matter what others may think.” Matthew reflects on this as an important lesson that will stay with him in his personal and professional life.

Matthew’s career goal is to become a pharmacist, and he’s taking the necessary steps to get there. After graduation, he plans to transfer to the University of Houston to continue his education and complete his pharmacy prerequisites. “I’m excited to continue on this path and work toward my career in pharmacy,” he said. When asked what helped him succeed, Matthew credits his strong work ethic. “I put in the hours and stayed disciplined,” he said.

He also emphasizes the importance of support.

“Having a great support network has made a huge difference for me. Whether it’s family, friends, or professors, their encouragement kept me motivated.” As someone who is focused and dedicated, Matthew offers this advice to those who will follow in his footsteps: “Follow your passions, put in the hard work, and maintain a strong work ethic. Don’t get discouraged when things get tough. Hard times create stronger individuals.”