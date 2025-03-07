The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
The Essence of Artistry: A Deep Dive into Reigning Fire No.2
The Essence of Artistry: A Deep Dive into Reigning Fire No.2
San Jac College Advances Industrial Tech
San Jac College Advances Industrial Tech
Join Mind Trekkers and Adventures in STEM!
Join Mind Trekkers and Adventures in STEM!
Cheese Grits Informational Flyer
Cheese Grits – A Thought-Provoking Art Gallery
North Campus Hosts First Art Supply Swap
North Campus Hosts First Art Supply Swap
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6 / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Building a Legacy
Building a Legacy
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Opening Day, March 4, 2025 –Photo courtesy of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Houston Rodeo: A Tradition of Grit, Community, and Unmatched Texas Spirit
From Mardi Gras! Galveston website https://www.visitgalveston.com/blog/mardi-gras-parade-schedule/
Mardi Gras! Galveston
Embrace Every Bit of Life with Thornton Wilder’s OUR TOWN
Embrace Every Bit of Life with Thornton Wilder’s OUR TOWN
Celebrating Black History Month
Celebrating Black History Month
American Craniofacial Association's Gala Event
American Craniofacial Association’s Gala Event
Yellow Illustrative Happy World Teacher's Day Poster - 1
San Jac’s TSTA
Journey to the Top
Journey to the Top
San Jac's MOSAIC Mentorship Program
San Jac’s MOSAIC Mentorship Program
Support Your Community: Small Business Saturday
Support Your Community: Small Business Saturday
Catholic Charities Share Your Blessings Campaign
Catholic Charities Share Your Blessings Campaign
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times

San Jac College Advances Industrial Tech

Byline photo of Alberto Martinez
Alberto Martinez, Student ReporterMarch 7, 2025

San Jac is taking significant strides in industrial technology education, ensuring students gain the skills needed to succeed in an evolving job market. Under the guidance of Joseph Zwiercan, Department Chair of Industrial Technology, the program continues to equip future professionals through updated coursework and strong industry ties.

“Our priority is to keep our curriculum aligned with industry needs and ensure our graduates are ready to contribute from day one,” says Zwiercan. “Success, for me, is about making a meaningful impact on students and the workforce as a whole.”

The college’s industrial technology department offers specialized training in petrochemical and energy technology, process technology, instrumentation, inspection, and electrical systems. With more than three decades of hands-on experience, Zwiercan has worked across multiple fields, including construction, logistics, emergency response, and hazardous materials. His leadership plays a crucial role in addressing labor shortages in skilled trades.

“There is a growing demand for trained professionals in technical fields, and collaboration between education and industry is essential to meet these needs,” Zwiercan explains. “Automation, artificial intelligence, and smart technology are transforming industrial processes, and we must ensure students are prepared for these changes.”

San Jacinto College has strengthened its partnerships with leading industry organizations to provide students with hands-on experience. Collaborations with the North American Process Technology Alliance (NAPTA) and the Instrument Society of Automation (ISA) offer students exposure to cutting-edge technology and networking opportunities with industry professionals.

“Transitioning from industry to education has allowed me to directly shape the careers of future technicians and engineers,” Zwiercan says. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see students develop their skills and secure well-paying jobs.”

Students enrolled in San Jac’s industrial programs benefit from modern training facilities, knowledgeable instructors, and mentorship initiatives that bridge academic learning with practical application. As the need for skilled workers continues to rise, the college remains focused on delivering high-quality workforce training.

“We are dedicated to equipping students with the tools and knowledge necessary to meet industry expectations,” Zwiercan states. “If our graduates enter the workforce confident and well-prepared, that’s a true measure of success.”

For more information visit https://www.sanjac.edu/information-for/business-partners/cpet/contact-us

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News and Student Life
Lunar New Year
Lunar New Year
SNOW Day 2025!
SNOW Day 2025!
San Jac Raven eSports Dragon Ball FighterZ event.
San Jac Ravens eSports Club - Show Off Your Gaming Skills
Unmask the Magic: San Jac Participates in Mardi Gras Parade
Unmask the Magic: San Jac Participates in Mardi Gras Parade
Children of a Lesser God
Children of a Lesser God
Join Honors Biology for Non-Majors!
Join Honors Biology for Non-Majors!
More in Showcase
From Mardi Gras! Galveston website https://www.visitgalveston.com/blog/mardi-gras-parade-schedule/
Mardi Gras! Galveston
Embrace Every Bit of Life with Thornton Wilder’s OUR TOWN
Embrace Every Bit of Life with Thornton Wilder’s OUR TOWN
Celebrating Black History Month
Celebrating Black History Month
San Jac's MOSAIC Mentorship Program
San Jac's MOSAIC Mentorship Program
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
American Craniofacial Association's Gala Event
American Craniofacial Association's Gala Event
More in Spring 2025
West Side Story at Houston Grand Opera
Houston Grand Opera Blends Opera and Broadway in Winter Season
About the Contributor
Alberto Martinez
Alberto Martinez, Student Reporter
Alberto Martinez is a Communications major aspiring to enter the sports broadcasting industry. His lifelong fascination with sports, especially soccer, has fueled his passion for sharing and discussing sports-related topics for hours on end. This enthusiasm led him to pursue a career where he could combine his love for the game with his talent for storytelling and analysis. A dedicated soccer player in the past, Alberto’s athletic journey was cut short after an ACL injury and multiple torn ligaments in his ankle. While he no longer plays competitively, his passion for the sport remains strong, and it continues to inspire his career goals in sports media. Beyond his academic pursuits, Alberto is also working on building his brand. He is actively creating sports-related content and developing a clothing business, both of which are still in progress but reflect his entrepreneurial mindset and creative drive. Balancing school, content creation, and business development, he remains committed to turning his passions into a fulfilling career.