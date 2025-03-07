San Jac College Advances Industrial Tech

San Jac is taking significant strides in industrial technology education, ensuring students gain the skills needed to succeed in an evolving job market. Under the guidance of Joseph Zwiercan, Department Chair of Industrial Technology, the program continues to equip future professionals through updated coursework and strong industry ties.

“Our priority is to keep our curriculum aligned with industry needs and ensure our graduates are ready to contribute from day one,” says Zwiercan. “Success, for me, is about making a meaningful impact on students and the workforce as a whole.”

The college’s industrial technology department offers specialized training in petrochemical and energy technology, process technology, instrumentation, inspection, and electrical systems. With more than three decades of hands-on experience, Zwiercan has worked across multiple fields, including construction, logistics, emergency response, and hazardous materials. His leadership plays a crucial role in addressing labor shortages in skilled trades.

“There is a growing demand for trained professionals in technical fields, and collaboration between education and industry is essential to meet these needs,” Zwiercan explains. “Automation, artificial intelligence, and smart technology are transforming industrial processes, and we must ensure students are prepared for these changes.”

San Jacinto College has strengthened its partnerships with leading industry organizations to provide students with hands-on experience. Collaborations with the North American Process Technology Alliance (NAPTA) and the Instrument Society of Automation (ISA) offer students exposure to cutting-edge technology and networking opportunities with industry professionals.

“Transitioning from industry to education has allowed me to directly shape the careers of future technicians and engineers,” Zwiercan says. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see students develop their skills and secure well-paying jobs.”

Students enrolled in San Jac’s industrial programs benefit from modern training facilities, knowledgeable instructors, and mentorship initiatives that bridge academic learning with practical application. As the need for skilled workers continues to rise, the college remains focused on delivering high-quality workforce training.

“We are dedicated to equipping students with the tools and knowledge necessary to meet industry expectations,” Zwiercan states. “If our graduates enter the workforce confident and well-prepared, that’s a true measure of success.”

For more information visit https://www.sanjac.edu/information-for/business-partners/cpet/contact-us