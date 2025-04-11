Feast with the Beasts Returns

HOUSTON – The Houston Zoo’s Feast with the Beasts is back, offering an evening of gourmet food, live entertainment, and up-close animal encounters—all while supporting global wildlife conservation.

“There’s only one zoo in Houston,” said Jessica Reyes, Manager of Public Relations & Communications at the Houston Zoo. “And having a food event in such a setting—surrounded by endangered species—is truly special.”

A Culinary Event with a Mission

More than just a food festival, Feast with the Beasts directly funds global conservation programs, ensuring that ticket sales, memberships, and purchases help protect endangered species in the wild.

“A portion of every ticket, membership, and purchase at the Zoo contributes to conservation partners worldwide, directly helping animals in the wild,” Reyes explained.

The event brings together Houston’s top chefs and restaurants, showcasing the city’s diverse food scene. Participating chefs are chosen based on their culinary excellence and commitment to sustainability.

“Many reach out to us because they share our vision,” Reyes said. “We look for those who believe in our mission.”

From street food to fine dining, the event gives guests a taste of Houston’s rich culinary diversity, set against the immersive backdrop of the Houston Zoo’s wildlife exhibits.

Beyond the Plate: Animal Encounters & Education

While food is the highlight, the event offers guests a chance to meet Ambassador Animals, such as dingoes, parrots, and tortoises—species that serve as educational representatives of their wild counterparts.

“We bring out animals that help people connect with conservation on a personal level,” Reyes said. “If you happen to have a cocktail in hand while learning, even better.”

Attendees can also observe animal enrichment activities, which encourage natural behaviors in the zoo’s residents.

“The Zoo team prepares special treats for the animals, mimicking real-world challenges,” Reyes explained. “It’s incredible to witness.”

In previous years, zookeepers suspended meat on a pulley system for big cats, simulating the challenge of hunting prey. Elephants engage in problem-solving activities, exercising their intelligence in ways that mimic the wild.

Behind the Scenes: Organizing the Event

Hosting Feast with the Beasts requires meticulous planning. Coordinating vendors, food stations, and animal exhibits is a logistical challenge.

“Logistics are one of the biggest challenges,” Reyes admitted. “From mapping vendor locations to ensuring smooth arrivals and departures, our events team makes it look effortless.”

Despite the complexity, the event continues to set the standard for Houston’s mission-driven culinary events.

Houston’s Culinary Scene Takes Center Stage

Houston is known for its world-class culinary diversity, and Feast with the Beasts is a celebration of that energy.

“It’s amazing to see the variety,” Reyes said. “One moment you’re enjoying street food, and the next, a fine dining experience.”

With top chefs and innovative dishes, the event highlights the city’s food culture while promoting sustainability.

A Tradition That Evolves Each Year

Feast with the Beasts grows larger and more dynamic each year, adapting to guest feedback and conservation goals.

“They challenge us to make it better each year,” Reyes said. “Their excitement drives us to innovate and create something new.”

From new culinary offerings to expanded animal experiences, the event continues to evolve, ensuring each year is more memorable than the last.

A Lasting Impact

Beyond its entertainment value, Feast with the Beasts leaves a lasting impression on conservation efforts.

“We want guests to leave knowing they did something good,” Reyes emphasized. “Our motto is ‘See them, save them.’ We want people to feel that their visit helps protect wildlife.”

For San Jacinto College students, faculty, and the surrounding community, the event offers a unique opportunity to experience wildlife, conservation, and Houston’s top-tier food scene in one night.

“Come with an appetite—leave with a full belly and a happy heart.”

Event Details & Ticket Information

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Feast with the Beasts 2025.