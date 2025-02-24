Embrace Every Bit of Life with Thornton Wilder’s OUR TOWN

Step into Grover’s Corners and smell the flowers with San Jac South theatre in their multilingual version of “Our Town,” by Thornton Wilder and directed by Dr. Jonelle Walker, with performances from March 6-15.

“Our Town” is a story that spotlights the beauty of the mundane,” says Dr. Jonelle Walker, Professor of Theatre & Film.

Walker has focused on inspiring community and connection through her work as a director.

The show will be an immersive look into the lives of the residents and neighbors of a small fictional town in New Hampshire, Grover’s Corners.

“This is a show about the small moments in life. About what’s really important day-to-day that we so often miss as our precious life passes us by so quickly and the world tears at our attention. In that way, I really think anyone today will get something meaningful from the show, but as the show is in both English and Spanish, I think it’s a wonderful treat for folks who are bilingual,” Walker said.

Along with its multilingual aspect, Our Town encapsulates the spirit of the performing company and puts forth the importance of positivity.

“Inspiring everyone to believe we can do the impossible – create a little snow globe of life onstage for a live audience. It’s the most delicate high wire act there is,” says Walker.

Walker has prioritized this perspective by looking to inspire and connect people through performance.