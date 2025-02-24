The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jac Ravens eSports Club – Show Off Your Gaming Skills
Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Mardi Gras! Galveston
Houston Grand Opera Blends Opera and Broadway in Winter Season
Building Their Brand: How Creative Students Are Shaping Their Digital Identities for Success
Embrace Every Bit of Life with Thornton Wilder’s OUR TOWN

San Jac South
Byline photo of Makayla Flores
Makayla Flores, Student ReporterFebruary 24, 2025

Step into Grover’s Corners and smell the flowers with San Jac South theatre in their multilingual version of “Our Town,” by Thornton Wilder and directed by Dr. Jonelle Walker, with performances from March 6-15.

“Our Town” is a story that spotlights the beauty of the mundane,” says Dr. Jonelle Walker, Professor of Theatre & Film.

Walker has focused on inspiring community and connection through her work as a director.

The show will be an immersive look into the lives of the residents and neighbors of a small fictional town in New Hampshire, Grover’s Corners.

“This is a show about the small moments in life. About what’s really important day-to-day that we so often miss as our precious life passes us by so quickly and the world tears at our attention. In that way, I really think anyone today will get something meaningful from the show, but as the show is in both English and Spanish, I think it’s a wonderful treat for folks who are bilingual,” Walker said.

Along with its multilingual aspect, Our Town encapsulates the spirit of the performing company and puts forth the importance of positivity.

“Inspiring everyone to believe we can do the impossible – create a little snow globe of life onstage for a live audience. It’s the most delicate high wire act there is,”  says Walker.

Walker has prioritized this perspective by looking to inspire and connect people through performance.

“Our Town’ is in line with my motives as I move out of my early career and into my middle career. I am deeply focused on ensemble plays and plays that create or focus on community. Especially after COVID, I am motivated by creating opportunities for live human connection,” says Walker.
 
Walker has ample inspiration from outside sources as well as those working around her, as she believes a strong team requires each member’s contribution.
 
“I utilize a professional stage manager. We have a clear plan for rehearsals with a shared goal of putting on the best show we can. I think as long as we remember that everyone is an important part of the team, then we will all be motivated to do what’s needed to succeed,” says Walker.
 
For more information or to purchase tickets visit sjcstheatrefilm.ludus.com
Makayla Flores
Makayla Flores, Student Reporter

Makayla Flores is a 20-year-old student majoring in Communications focusing on Journalism. Flores was born and raised in La Port, Texas, Makayla has always had a passion for writing and storytelling. Her goal is to pursue a career in sports journalism, with the ultimate aspiration of having her own sports column in a major publication.

Outside of her academic pursuits, Flores enjoys spending time outdoors, reading, and following various sports. Writing remains a central part of her life, both as a hobby and as a career goal. She draws inspiration from Ken Rosenthal, a senior writer for The Athletic, whose professionalism and immersive writing style have influenced her.

Flores approaches her studies with a methodical strategy, starting by organizing her tasks and tackling them one step at a time. This approach helps her stay on top of her assignments and maintain a clear focus on her goals in life. After college, she plans to seek internships or entry-level positions that will give her hands-on experiences in journalism.

Flores' passion for writing and uncovering untold narratives in sports drove her to pursue a degree in journalism. Makayla hopes to bring those stories to life through her writing and make a significant impact in the world of sports journalism.