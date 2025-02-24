The student news site of San Jacinto College

Lunar New Year
SNOW Day 2025!
Unmask the Magic: San Jac Participates in Mardi Gras Parade
Children of a Lesser God
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Building a Legacy
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Houston’s 3rd Annual Art Bike Parade and Festival
Mardi Gras! Galveston
Embrace Every Bit of Life with Thornton Wilder’s OUR TOWN
Celebrating Black History Month
American Craniofacial Association’s Gala Event
Houston Grand Opera Blends Opera and Broadway in Winter Season
San Jac’s MOSAIC Mentorship Program
Support Your Community: Small Business Saturday
Catholic Charities Share Your Blessings Campaign
San Jac Expands Mental Health Support
Building Their Brand: How Creative Students Are Shaping Their Digital Identities for Success
Mardi Gras! Galveston

Plan your Mardi Gras! Galveston Parade Experiences
Byline photo of Natalie Jordan
Natalie Jordan, Student ReporterFebruary 24, 2025226 Views
GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston Island is heading into the second week of its 114th annual Mardi Gras celebration, one of the largest in the country, attracting thousands of visitors each year. The festivities started Feb. 21-23, Feb. 28-March 2, and March 4— will feature parades, live music, and family-friendly events.

“There’s truly something for everyone at Mardi Gras,” says Mary Beth Basset, Public Relations Manager for Visit Galveston, “The parades, the music, and the vibrant community atmosphere make it a special time for locals and visitors alike.”

Mardi Gras in Galveston, the third-largest celebration in the United States behind New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, is expected to bring a surge of tourism to the island, benefiting local businesses, hotels, and restaurants. With an estimated 23 to 24 parades, the event offers a variety of attractions for attendees of all ages.

The celebration kicked off on Feb. 21 with the Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade, a parade known for setting world records since 2011 for the most decorated umbrellas. Participants who bring a decorated umbrella can walk in the parade for free.

A series of unique parades and events will follow throughout the weekends. On Feb. 22, the Jolly Jester Jaunt, a 5K fun run, will feature participants dressed as jesters wearing colorful hats and socks. The race concludes with free drinks and a balcony party. The same day will also include the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Parade, the 14th Annual Zaniest Golf Kart Parade, the Krewe D’iHeart Media Art Car & Jeep Parade, and the Krewe of Gambrinus Parade.

Themed celebrations include Fiesta Gras on Feb. 23, honoring Hispanic heritage, and Family Gras on March 2, a day dedicated to family-friendly activities. Events such as the Shriners Children’s Parade and the Galveston Humane Society’s Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Parade will entertain children and families.

The festival concludes on March 4 with the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius’ annual Fat Tuesday Parade.

“The Fat Tuesday Parade is very locally oriented,” says Basset, “it brings together high school marching bands, dance teams, and members of the community for one final celebration.”

Beyond the parades, Galveston’s entertainment district will feature several live concerts. This year’s lineup includes performances by Bret Michaels, Kevin Fowler, and the Kevin Sachy Band. Admission to the district costs $26 per day, except on March 2 during Family Gras, when entry is free.

Mardi Gras has a long history in Galveston, with the first recorded celebration dating back to 1867. The original festivities featured a masked ball and a theatrical performance of Shakespeare’s King Henry IV. Street parades were introduced but halted in 1880 due to high costs, though masked balls continued into the late 19th century. In 1910, the Kotton Karnival Kids organization revived the parade tradition, organizing both Mardi Gras and Galveston Kotton Karnival parades.

The modern celebration continues to grow, providing entertainment for locals and visitors while supporting the island’s economy.

“Mardi Gras is a fantastic tradition that brings people together and showcases the spirit of Galveston,” says Basset.

For more information about Galveston’s 114th Mardi Gras visit the Mardi Gras Galveston website.

