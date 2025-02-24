Mardi Gras! Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston Island is heading into the second week of its 114th annual Mardi Gras celebration, one of the largest in the country, attracting thousands of visitors each year. The festivities started Feb. 21-23, Feb. 28-March 2, and March 4— will feature parades, live music, and family-friendly events.

“There’s truly something for everyone at Mardi Gras,” says Mary Beth Basset, Public Relations Manager for Visit Galveston, “The parades, the music, and the vibrant community atmosphere make it a special time for locals and visitors alike.”

Mardi Gras in Galveston, the third-largest celebration in the United States behind New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, is expected to bring a surge of tourism to the island, benefiting local businesses, hotels, and restaurants. With an estimated 23 to 24 parades, the event offers a variety of attractions for attendees of all ages.

The celebration kicked off on Feb. 21 with the Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade, a parade known for setting world records since 2011 for the most decorated umbrellas. Participants who bring a decorated umbrella can walk in the parade for free.

A series of unique parades and events will follow throughout the weekends. On Feb. 22, the Jolly Jester Jaunt, a 5K fun run, will feature participants dressed as jesters wearing colorful hats and socks. The race concludes with free drinks and a balcony party. The same day will also include the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Parade, the 14th Annual Zaniest Golf Kart Parade, the Krewe D’iHeart Media Art Car & Jeep Parade, and the Krewe of Gambrinus Parade.

Themed celebrations include Fiesta Gras on Feb. 23, honoring Hispanic heritage, and Family Gras on March 2, a day dedicated to family-friendly activities. Events such as the Shriners Children’s Parade and the Galveston Humane Society’s Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Parade will entertain children and families.