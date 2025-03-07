The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
The Essence of Artistry: A Deep Dive into Reigning Fire No.2
The Essence of Artistry: A Deep Dive into Reigning Fire No.2
San Jac College Advances Industrial Tech
San Jac College Advances Industrial Tech
Join Mind Trekkers and Adventures in STEM!
Join Mind Trekkers and Adventures in STEM!
Cheese Grits Informational Flyer
Cheese Grits – A Thought-Provoking Art Gallery
North Campus Hosts First Art Supply Swap
North Campus Hosts First Art Supply Swap
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6 / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Building a Legacy
Building a Legacy
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Opening Day, March 4, 2025 –Photo courtesy of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Houston Rodeo: A Tradition of Grit, Community, and Unmatched Texas Spirit
From Mardi Gras! Galveston website https://www.visitgalveston.com/blog/mardi-gras-parade-schedule/
Mardi Gras! Galveston
Embrace Every Bit of Life with Thornton Wilder's OUR TOWN
Embrace Every Bit of Life with Thornton Wilder’s OUR TOWN
Celebrating Black History Month
Celebrating Black History Month
American Craniofacial Association's Gala Event
American Craniofacial Association’s Gala Event
Yellow Illustrative Happy World Teacher's Day Poster - 1
San Jac's TSTA
Journey to the Top
Journey to the Top
San Jac's MOSAIC Mentorship Program
San Jac’s MOSAIC Mentorship Program
Support Your Community: Small Business Saturday
Support Your Community: Small Business Saturday
Catholic Charities Share Your Blessings Campaign
Catholic Charities Share Your Blessings Campaign
The Essence of Artistry: A Deep Dive into Reigning Fire No.2

Byline photo of McKenzie Poston
McKenzie Poston, Student ReporterMarch 7, 2025

San Jacinto College is currently hosting a dynamic art event titled “Reigning Fire No.2,” which promises to captivate and inspire through the unique medium of industrial art. This exhibition opened its doors on February 13 and will remain on display until March 13 at the San Jacinto College North Gallery, nestled within the artistic atmosphere of the Grant Fine Art Center on the North Campus.

At the helm of this exhilarating event is Joe Clark, the enthusiastic gallery coordinator and a dedicated professor in the Department of Art and Design. With 23 years of service at San Jac, Professor Clark has played a crucial role in fostering artistic expression within the community.

“I began in 2002 as an adjunct in the art department and was hired full-time in 2008,” says Clark.

His deep-rooted passion for art and mentorship has been a vital force behind bringing Reigning Fire No.2 to fruition.

This exhibition marks the second collaboration between the art department and the welding technology program at San Jacinto College, displaying impressive, innovative artworks conceived by talented student welders.

 “As the coordinator at SJC North Gallery, I look for opportunities to highlight the art of our students. The event highlights the creativity and skill of the welding students, presenting their work in a gallery setting that elevates industrial art to new heights,” says Clark.

Visitors will encounter a remarkable variety of pieces crafted entirely from metal, each demonstrating the students’ extraordinary ability to transform raw materials into breathtaking works of art.

 “All of the artwork was created by the San Jacinto College North campus department of welding technology,” says Clark.

This event not only serves as a platform for the students to display their remarkable talents but also cultivates a profound sense of pride and accomplishment within the welding department. However, orchestrating an event of this scope is not without its challenges.

“Welding shows are always full of heavy metal, meaning lots of heavy metal moving around; hanging and presenting art made of steel can be quite a challenge,” says Clark.

Despite these hurdles, the unwavering dedication and relentless hard work of students and faculty have been critical to the event’s success.

Reigning Fire No.2 is not an annual event; instead, it occurs every three years, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding this remarkable occasion for both the college community and the public. The gallery radiates an informal and inviting atmosphere, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the artistry and craftsmanship of the student welders.

The opening reception, held on February 13, was a vibrant celebration reflecting the welcoming spirit of the San Jacinto College North Gallery.

“Receptions at North Gallery are always informal and fun, free and open to everyone,” says Clark.

This inclusive approach not only encourages community engagement with the artworks but also fosters meaningful connections between visitors and the artists, deepening the appreciation for the creative process.

As the exhibition continues until March 13, attendees are encouraged to explore innovative, thought-provoking pieces.

“We hope each person gains an appreciation for visual art and for the time spent by each artist to develop their skills,” says Clark.

Reigning Fire No.2 stands out as a remarkable exhibition that highlights the extraordinary talents and steadfast dedication of the students at San Jac. The exhibition features a diverse array of industrial art pieces, each telling its own unique story and demonstrating the innovative approaches of the students.

 

 

 

About the Contributor
McKenzie Poston
McKenzie Poston, Student Reporter
McKenzie Poston is 21 years old. She was born and raised in Houston, Texas. She is an optimistic person who sees the value in seeking out the good in everything. She is a student pursuing a degree in Communications focused on social media marketing. After earning her degree in this field, she intends to search for ventures in which she can gain experience in the media field.   Her motivation and inspirations pertain to expanding upon and preserving the familial aspect of her life. She is inspired by her sister, who motivates her to work hard towards her goals. Poston’s goal is to pursue prosperity for herself and her family.   Outside of her studies, Poston enjoys engaging in hobbies such as cooking, dancing, working out, reading, and spending time with her family. Reading is a particularly prominent interest of hers. She often reaches for a book in her downtime. Another pursuit of Poston pertains to traveling. It is a goal of hers to travel around the world.  Poston plans to graduate with her associate degree in the spring of 2025. Beyond graduation, she plans to further her knowledge and experience in social media marketing. She also aspires to join a graduate program to further her education in this field. Her positivity and pursuit of passion propels her towards these goals.  