The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
Join Honors Biology for Non-Majors!
Join Honors Biology for Non-Majors!
The story of Santa’s Christmas Magic
The story of Santa’s Christmas Magic
All about the San Jacinto North Campus Ministry
All about the San Jacinto North Campus Ministry
Nichos of the Afterlife
Nichos of the Afterlife
Just Stop!
Just Stop!
Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6 / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Building a Legacy
Building a Legacy
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Houston's 3rd Annual Art Bike Parade and Festival
Houston’s 3rd Annual Art Bike Parade and Festival
New Interim Head Coach, New Season
New Interim Head Coach, New Season
The Great Outdoors Club
The Great Outdoors Club
Total Distinction Designs LLC
Total Distinction Designs
A.K.A. Arcade: Unlimited Fun
A.K.A. Arcade: Unlimited Fun
A Table for the City
A Table for the City
Spicing Up the Community
Spicing Up the Community
Support Your Community: Small Business Saturday
Support Your Community: Small Business Saturday
Catholic Charities Share Your Blessings Campaign
Catholic Charities Share Your Blessings Campaign
San Jac Expands Mental Health Support
San Jac Expands Mental Health Support
Alexandra Rivera
Building Their Brand: How Creative Students Are Shaping Their Digital Identities for Success
Mental Health Awareness
Mental Health Awareness
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times

Congrats Julia

Social and Behavioral Sciences
Byline photo of Amber-Gayle Williams
Amber-Gayle Williams, Student ReporterDecember 12, 2024
Congrats Julia

Julia Curry, a graduate of San Jac South Campus, is preparing to take the next step in her journey after earning an associate’s degree in Social and Behavioral Sciences. 

“My favorite course was Abnormal Psychology,” says Curry, “it opened my eyes to how unique and complex the human mind is.” 

Curry says one of the most important lessons she will carry with her is patience.

“Good things come with time and are worth the work you put in. Results first start by setting a goal, and it is up to you to nourish it and give it life,” says Curry. 

After graduation, Curry plans to attend cosmetology school. “I am so excited to begin this new journey and focus my skills on helping people look and feel their best,” says Curry. 

With the support of her parents, friends, and boyfriend, Curry has reached this milestone despite challenges along the way. “I had to take an unconventional path for college, and there were a few times that I was ready to give up,” she shared. 

Her advice for future students and graduates is simple.

“Be patient and never give up! Remember that good things come with time, so set your goals and chase them.” 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Fall 2024
Congrats Nathaniel
Congrats Nathaniel
Congrats Matthew
Congrats Matthew
Congrats Amber
Congrats Amber
Congrats Issac
Congrats Issac
Congrats Madison
Congrats Madison
Congrats Rebecca
Congrats Rebecca
More in Fall 2024 Graduates
Congrats Hannah
Congrats Hannah
Congrats Janice
Congrats Janice
Graduating Student Reginald Pettway
Congrats Reginald
Congrats Sophia
Congrats Sophia
Congrats Samantha B.
Congrats Samantha B.
Congrats Samantha M.
Congrats Samantha M.
About the Contributor
Amber-Gayle Williams
Amber-Gayle Williams, Student Reporter
Amber-Gayle Williams isn’t just kind and compassionate, she also strives to continue to chase her dream of being a lifelong learner as she travels the world meeting new people, experiencing new cultures, and making many memories. Williams is a sophomore at San Jac College and is graduating this semester with an Associate's degree in Communications. With this degree Williams plans on traveling the world and using her skills in yoga to become a yoga teacher, teaching abroad through the World Packers program.  If she’s not walking her three dogs; one-eyed Shih Tzu, Bruce, Dachshund mix, Mac, or her Australian shepherd mix, Dewey, you’ll find her taking care of the many plants she has. Williams loves her family and those around her more than anything in this world and she values them greatly.   Because Williams has lived in one place her entire life she doesn't want to stick to one thing or place. She wants to spend her youth traveling, starting with the beautiful island of Bali. She believes if she continues to apply herself and celebrate new knowledge then she’ll succeed in pursuing her passions. 