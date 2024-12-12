Congrats Julia

Julia Curry, a graduate of San Jac South Campus, is preparing to take the next step in her journey after earning an associate’s degree in Social and Behavioral Sciences.

“My favorite course was Abnormal Psychology,” says Curry, “it opened my eyes to how unique and complex the human mind is.”

Curry says one of the most important lessons she will carry with her is patience.

“Good things come with time and are worth the work you put in. Results first start by setting a goal, and it is up to you to nourish it and give it life,” says Curry.

After graduation, Curry plans to attend cosmetology school. “I am so excited to begin this new journey and focus my skills on helping people look and feel their best,” says Curry.

With the support of her parents, friends, and boyfriend, Curry has reached this milestone despite challenges along the way. “I had to take an unconventional path for college, and there were a few times that I was ready to give up,” she shared.

Her advice for future students and graduates is simple.

“Be patient and never give up! Remember that good things come with time, so set your goals and chase them.”