Congrats Madison

Julissa Diaz, Student ReporterDecember 12, 2024

Madison Beal’s favorite courses at San Jac were her Federal and Texas Government Honors classes taught by Professor Pogue. Beal enjoyed these classes because of Professor Pogue’s personalized lectures, engaging class environment, and transparency with students.

“Professor Pogue’s classes inspired me to study law.”

Beal aspires to become a state prosecutor and make positive changes in the legal system. After graduation, Beal plans to further her studies at the University of Houston, majoring in Psychology and minoring in Women’s Studies, and enroll in law school after completing her studies at U of H.

Throughout her journey at San Jac, Beal has practiced balancing her life between family, school, and work. To support herself in completing her degree, Beal utilized good habits such as eating meals regularly, getting enough sleep, and rewarding yourself after “buckling down” on assignments.

Beal’s advice to future graduates is, “Don’t give up. Give yourself grace and unconsciously do the assignments you’re dreading. You’ll realize that assignments isn’t as hard as you thought and become more interested in the work you’re doing”.

About the Contributor
Julissa Diaz
Julissa Diaz, Student Reporter

Julissa Diaz, born and raised in Pasadena, Texas, is motivated by the diversity and nuance across cultures and the world. Since visiting New York and Boston and capturing these unique cultures herself, she has been set on experiencing various facets of the world through her chosen field of study, Mass Communications. Diaz inspirations also include her family members. The camaraderie they share has motivated her to pursue her goals in the broad field of Public Relations. Diaz's career aspirations includes travel writing. Outside of her studies and career, she enjoys reading, film, and photography. Diaz is also very involved with her family and spends abundant time with her siblings and parents. Diaz is currently a high school senior enrolled in dual credit courses with San Jac. Diaz is expected to graduate with her diploma and associate’s degree in the Spring of 2025. Beyond graduation, Diaz plans to intern and attend a four-year university. She is driven to pursue new experiences and cultures across the world. This sense of adventure inspires Diaz to gain new perspectives and incorporate them into her career goals and personal growth. 