Congrats Madison

Madison Beal’s favorite courses at San Jac were her Federal and Texas Government Honors classes taught by Professor Pogue. Beal enjoyed these classes because of Professor Pogue’s personalized lectures, engaging class environment, and transparency with students.

“Professor Pogue’s classes inspired me to study law.”

Beal aspires to become a state prosecutor and make positive changes in the legal system. After graduation, Beal plans to further her studies at the University of Houston, majoring in Psychology and minoring in Women’s Studies, and enroll in law school after completing her studies at U of H.

Throughout her journey at San Jac, Beal has practiced balancing her life between family, school, and work. To support herself in completing her degree, Beal utilized good habits such as eating meals regularly, getting enough sleep, and rewarding yourself after “buckling down” on assignments.

Beal’s advice to future graduates is, “Don’t give up. Give yourself grace and unconsciously do the assignments you’re dreading. You’ll realize that assignments isn’t as hard as you thought and become more interested in the work you’re doing”.