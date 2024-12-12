Congrats Melissa

Melissa Woodson is not only a student but a mother. Woodson will be graduating with her associate’s degree in paralegal studies. She currently works as a paralegal.

“San Jac pretty much taught me everything I needed to know how to do at work,” Woodson said.

This is her second time coming back to school but with the help of her professors, she will be able to walk across the stage as a student, mother, and employee.

“Professors being flexible and being understanding that I’m not just a student. I’m also working during the day and I’m a mom so I have a really good schedule and they’ve all been very understanding, very patient, very flexible and that’s what helped me graduate,” says Woodson.

“It’s okay if it takes you a long time, it’s okay if you don’t complete your studies on someone else’s timeline. I’m a mom outside of school, so my program took me a little longer than everyone else so it’s okay if you don’t follow the standard timeline. It’s okay if you are coming back to school after a really long break.” says Woodson.