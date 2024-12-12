The student news site of San Jacinto College

Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Total Distinction Designs
Building Their Brand: How Creative Students Are Shaping Their Digital Identities for Success
Congrats Melissa

Paralegal Studies
Byline photo of Derriq Young
Derriq Young, Student Reporter
December 12, 2024

Melissa Woodson is not only a student but a mother. Woodson will be graduating with her associate’s degree in paralegal studies. She currently works as a paralegal.

“San Jac pretty much taught me everything I needed to know how to do at work,” Woodson said.

This is her second time coming back to school but with the help of her professors, she will be able to walk across the stage as a student, mother, and employee.

“Professors being flexible and being understanding that I’m not just a student. I’m also working during the day and I’m a mom so I have a really good schedule and they’ve all been very understanding, very patient, very flexible and that’s what helped me graduate,” says Woodson.

“It’s okay if it takes you a long time, it’s okay if you don’t complete your studies on someone else’s timeline. I’m a mom outside of school, so my program took me a little longer than everyone else so it’s okay if you don’t follow the standard timeline. It’s okay if you are coming back to school after a really long break.” says Woodson.

Derriq Young
Derriq Young, Student Reporter

Derriq Young is currently a sophomore studying Communications at San Jac. Young enjoys working out at the gym, baking, cooking, gardening, sewing, and knitting. She also loves spending time with her dog, Dior. Young's dream is to become a Sports Broadcaster. Growing up the only girl, and the youngest of older brothers, sports have been a part of her life since she can first remember. Her love of sports has been a driving force in her life, even after her injury. She was the sports editor at her high school and thoroughly enjoys speaking with people and interviewing athletes. After graduation from San Jac, Derriq will transfer to the University of Houston to continue to study broadcasting.  