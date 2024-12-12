The student news site of San Jacinto College

Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6 / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Congrats Jo Anne

Applied Science in Accounting
Byline photo of Julissa Diaz
Julissa Diaz, Student ReporterDecember 12, 2024

Jo Anne Bailey enjoyed taking her geology and accounting courses taught by professors Jeff Jackson, Merrily Hoffman, Sherilyn Reynolds, Sue Roberson, Bob Mauk, and Patrick Nguyen. Throughout her journey at San Jac, Bailey learned the importance of determination. After Bailey returned from her seven-year enlistment in the U.S. Navy, she resumed college courses at San Jac. Bailey started her employment at San Jac in the Human Resources department in 2002. Bailey received her first associate’s degree in 2004 from San Jac in Social Sciences. In 2010, Bailey pursued a degree in Business Administration as she strived to attain administrative assistant positions available within San Jac. 

“The associate of Applied Sciences in Accounting degree that I will receive in December 2024 will fulfill one of my “bucket list” items, and hopefully will influence the younger generations”.

Bailey will be graduating as a PTK Honor Society member and is one of the oldest Fall 2024 graduates. After graduating, Bailey plans to continue her position as Senior Administrative Assistant for the Behavioral and Social Science Department of San Jac College. Bailey is an excellent picture of perseverance.

“Education is important,” says Bailey, “don’t take it for granted, embrace it, and don’t give up when it seems unachievable.”

Julissa Diaz
Julissa Diaz, Student Reporter

Julissa Diaz, born and raised in Pasadena, Texas, is motivated by the diversity and nuance across cultures and the world. Since visiting New York and Boston and capturing these unique cultures herself, she has been set on experiencing various facets of the world through her chosen field of study, Mass Communications. Diaz inspirations also include her family members. The camaraderie they share has motivated her to pursue her goals in the broad field of Public Relations. Diaz's career aspirations includes travel writing. Outside of her studies and career, she enjoys reading, film, and photography. Diaz is also very involved with her family and spends abundant time with her siblings and parents. Diaz is currently a high school senior enrolled in dual credit courses with San Jac. Diaz is expected to graduate with her diploma and associate’s degree in the Spring of 2025. Beyond graduation, Diaz plans to intern and attend a four-year university. She is driven to pursue new experiences and cultures across the world. This sense of adventure inspires Diaz to gain new perspectives and incorporate them into her career goals and personal growth. 