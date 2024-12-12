Congrats Jo Anne

Jo Anne Bailey enjoyed taking her geology and accounting courses taught by professors Jeff Jackson, Merrily Hoffman, Sherilyn Reynolds, Sue Roberson, Bob Mauk, and Patrick Nguyen. Throughout her journey at San Jac, Bailey learned the importance of determination. After Bailey returned from her seven-year enlistment in the U.S. Navy, she resumed college courses at San Jac. Bailey started her employment at San Jac in the Human Resources department in 2002. Bailey received her first associate’s degree in 2004 from San Jac in Social Sciences. In 2010, Bailey pursued a degree in Business Administration as she strived to attain administrative assistant positions available within San Jac.

“The associate of Applied Sciences in Accounting degree that I will receive in December 2024 will fulfill one of my “bucket list” items, and hopefully will influence the younger generations”.

Bailey will be graduating as a PTK Honor Society member and is one of the oldest Fall 2024 graduates. After graduating, Bailey plans to continue her position as Senior Administrative Assistant for the Behavioral and Social Science Department of San Jac College. Bailey is an excellent picture of perseverance.

“Education is important,” says Bailey, “don’t take it for granted, embrace it, and don’t give up when it seems unachievable.”