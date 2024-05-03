The student news site of San Jacinto College

Houston’s 3rd Annual Art Bike Parade and Festival

Celebrating Creativity and Community
Mireya Reyna, Press ReleaseMay 3, 2024
Houstons+3rd+Annual+Art+Bike+Parade+and+Festival

Houston Parks Board (HPB) and the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art (OSCVA) join forces to present the third annual Houston Art Bike Parade and Festival on May 11 during Mother’s Day weekend. This free, family-friendly event is open to all with a range of activities at the culturally historic MacGregor Park. This event is a celebration of the artist in everyone, along with Houston’s great parks and trails.

“We believe that greenspaces like MacGregor Park are not just destinations for recreation but also hubs that ignite inspiration and imagination. MacGregor Park is the idyllic backdrop for this event because of its rich history and active community. It’s a place that has continuously inspired this community – from artists, visitors, and trail users from across our city,” says Beth White, President and CEO, HPB. 

The city-wide festival will kick off with the Art Bike Parade from 10 am. The parade is open to all Houstonians, and registration is free. At the event, attendees can expect special activations to celebrate Mother’s Day, such as a photobooth, cardmaking, and alcohol-free “momosas” sponsored by Tampico and much more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to decorate bikes and safety vests, enjoy art stations, and learn more about summer programming and offerings from local community organizations, offering various creative and engaging activities for families. The festival also includes free food, but attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and water to complement their festival experience.

“The Art Bike Festival is a celebration of our city’s diverse artistic expressions. It’s also an opportunity for people to experience art in a fun and interactive way at MacGregor Park, a place where natural beauty and historical legacy come together,” says Lafayette Herring, Board President, OSCVA.

For more information on the Art Bike Festival can be found at www.houstonartbike.com. Houstonians who are interested in participating in the parade portion of the event are encouraged to register online.
