SJC student Jamilah Beene with mother Leticia Anderson
Pasadena’s Strawberry Festival

May 3, 2024
Pasadenas+Strawberry+Festival

Pasadena’s Strawberry Festival boast the largest strawberry shortcake in the world. This annual event will be held May 16 -19, with free admission on Thursday, May 16 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Strawberry Festival involves carnival rides and games, concerts, multiple food and merchandise vendors, contests, live music, strawberries, helicopter rides, and slices of strawberry shortcake for sale.

The festival also includes a host of other events.

 

 

San Jac College will be participating in the Pasadena’s Strawberry Festival parade on May 11, starting at 9:30 a.m. This year’s parade will begin at the Indoor Pasadena Flea Market and proceed down Spencer Avenue to Pasadena Veteran’s Memorial Stadium. SJC participants will wear their SJC Parade crew shirts. Parking will be available around the Pasadena Flea market. Attendees can expect floats with the strawberry theme and Buzz Berry (the large walking strawberry).

For more information visit strawberryfest.org or visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thepasadenastrawberryfestival/
