Celebrating Our Spring 2024 Graduates

Congratulations to Lauranh Nguyen, Associate of Arts in General Studies

“I will always remember my US history 1 and 2 professor Dawn Shedd. I had some rough courses the first semester when I took honors US history 1, but every time I went into her class, I felt like everything would be okay. Throughout both semesters, her class helped me get through the rest and earn my degree not only because of the environment but what I learned from her. Shedd took a different approach in lessons. Her work was more thought provoking and taught me that sometimes not everything has to be exactly perfect as long as the idea or message is there. This is something very important both in history classes and in everyday life,” says Nguyen.

From this class Nguyen learned how important it is to have different perspectives not only in history, and along with this being her favorite class also she learned valuable lessons she may apply to anything since she describes herself as an over achiever.

“Instead of focusing on the details like the dates of battles in history, it’s much more important to be able to analyze the parties who were engaged and their perspectives as well as the lesson learned from it. To me this is something that I think should be the approached almost everywhere. Once you understand the concept you can focus on the details,” says Nguyen.

Nguyen will be attending Texas A&M next fall and she will apply this lesson in her marine biology career and beyond.

“My advice to those other students is to spend a lot of time studying concepts rather than the details of a problem because numbers in math change, the days also change, but history and ideas repeat themselves as do the basic set ups of math or economics problems,” shares Nguyen.