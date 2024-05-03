The student news site of San Jacinto College

SJC student Jamilah Beene with mother Leticia Anderson
Mother's Day

May 3, 2024
SJC student Jamilah Beene with mother Leticia Anderson
Gallery5 Photos
SJC student Jenny Aparicio and mother Edith Aparicio

Happy Mother's Day from all of us at San Jacinto Times. We honor you, we are inspired by you, and we are thankful for all you do. To all mothers we hop you enjoy your day!

Mothers and their children are in a category all their own. There's no bond so strong in the entire world. No love so instantaneous and forgiving.

— Gail Tsukiyama

 

Mother's Day 2024

  Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May in the United States, this year Mother's Day falls on May 12, 2024.  Flowers are one of the most popular Mother's Day gifts. However, spending time with family is equally important. Here is a small guide to Mother's Day events in the area.

