New Interim Head Coach, New Season

San Jacinto College Men’s Baseball program is currently under the new leadership of Coach David Wood. Coach Wood was named the interim head coach in December 2023. The 2024 season start with San Jacinto Ravens baseball comes after his service as the head coach for University of St. Thomas, where his team had the best record in school history in the 2022-2023 season.

“The biggest thing I want to bring to San Jac is energy and effort. If our players bring that every day, we will get a lot out of them. I am also big on culture and discipline. These players need to be held accountable and with that accountability will come success,” says Wood. Woods experiences inspires his current goal of leading the San Jacinto Ravens to a win at the NJCAA championship.

“We will be consistent in how we go about our business. We will take pride in everything we do. We will not be a team that plays lower than the level they should play at. We will go hard from the first pitch to the last pitch of every game. If we are down, we will continue to fight. If we are up, we will not have any let up. If we are injured, the next man will be ready to step up. We will fight for each other in everything we do,” says Wood. Wood believes that coaching requires the same, if not more effort.

“I try to be as positive as possible. I think that if you can show the players, you are in a good mindset that they will feed off it. I like to bring energy too. The day that I cannot show the guys what I expect then that might be the day I need to hang it up. Being in the trenches with them is important to me. I never want to be a ‘tell them’ Coach. I want to be able to show them,” says Wood.

Wood believes that a great baseball is a player who does their best on and off the field.

“Players must be good enough to play at our level. After that we need to find out about the player. How is he as a teammate, a student, can they have 3.0 GPA and obtain their associate degree? Being at such a well-known junior college we can go after high level players. So, we get to be a little pickier. The players need to possess at least 2 high level tools and hopefully 1 or 2 more that we can develop,” says Wood.