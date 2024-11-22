Catholic Charities Share Your Blessings Campaign

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston is hosting their 30th Annual Share Your Blessings Christmas gift campaign. This initiative, which provides gifts to children and families, regardless of their faith tradition, highlights the power of community solidarity and the spirit of giving during the holidays.

“Families in need are eligible for assistance, whether they are Catholic or not,” says Cynthia Nunes Colbert, MSW, CEO of Catholic Charities.

The Share Your Blessings campaign is open to families facing economic hardships and eligibility is not restricted by religion or background. The campaign aims to reach vulnerable families, especially those struggling financially. Families can apply for assistance directly through the organization, ensuring that those who require support the most are prioritized.

While Catholic Charities organizes the campaign, community participation is the driving force behind its success.

“Our team at Catholic Charities leads the efforts, but the campaign wouldn’t be possible without our volunteers and donors,” says Colbert.

The leadership team ensures that every aspect of the campaign, from donations to distribution, runs smoothly, but it is the dedication of the volunteers and the generosity of donors that allow the campaign to continue to grow year after year. Volunteers help with everything from organizing donated gifts to wrapping presents and ensuring timely distribution to needy families.

“Without our volunteers, we simply couldn’t do this,” says Colbert, “they give their time and energy to bring joy to children who might otherwise not receive anything for Christmas.”

Donors, whether individuals or corporate sponsors, provide the gifts that are distributed to the children and families. These can range from toys and clothing to essential items like winter coats, school supplies, and household necessities. Donors also contribute financially, allowing Catholic Charities to purchase items for families that might have specific needs.

Those looking to contribute can easily donate gifts or sign up to volunteer through Catholic Charities website. “We make it simple for anyone in the Greater Houston area to participate,” Colbert shared. There are several collection points throughout the city, including Catholic Charities offices and partner organizations, where people can drop off gifts. Additionally, volunteers can sign up online or by contacting the charity directly.

Monetary donations are also accepted and go toward purchasing gifts for families and covering logistical costs like packaging and delivery. The gifts are distributed at various Catholic Charities locations across Greater Houston, with particular focus on areas where the need is greatest.

“We work closely with local parishes, schools, and community organizations to identify families in need and the best locations to serve them,” said Colbert.

The organization’s partnerships with local community groups help ensure that families in different neighborhoods have access to the campaign’s resources. The Share Your Blessings campaign underscores the importance of supporting families during the holiday season, regardless of their faith tradition. For Colbert, it’s about more than just delivering gifts.

“Christmas can be a difficult time for families going through tough financial situations,” says Colbert, “our goal is to bring hope, joy, and a sense of community to those who need it most.”

The campaign helps alleviate the stress that many parents feel during the holidays when they are unable to provide gifts for their children. For many families, receiving assistance from Share Your Blessings makes the difference between a difficult holiday season and one filled with happiness and celebration.

Getting involved in the Share Your Blessings campaign through donating, volunteering, or seeking assistance involves a visit to their website. Colbert encourages anyone interested in helping to visit Catholic Charities’ website or contact their office at 713-526-4611.

“There are multiple ways to contribute. We accept new, unwrapped gifts, and people can also make financial contributions if they don’t have time to shop for gifts,” says Colbert.

Families in need can also apply for assistance directly through the website or by visiting one of the organization’s locations.

“Our goal is to reach every family who needs help, so we’ve made the process as accessible as possible,” says Colbert.

For more information visit https://catholiccharities.org/makeagift/syb/