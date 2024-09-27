Student Government at San Jac: Bridging the Gap Between Students and Leadership

Isaac Villarreal, the president of San Jac’s Student Government Association (SGA), shares his journey and insights into the vital role SGA plays in connecting students with campus leadership and creating a thriving student community.

“I was inspired to join SGA because I wanted to be a voice for the students. As a Student Ambassador for nearly three years, joining SGA has given me the opportunity to not only engage with these groups directly but also to bridge the gap between students and student organizations. We help organize events, push for the changes students want to see, and make sure their voices are heard by the college administration,” says Villarreal.

Villarreal’s role within SGA goes beyond just interacting with student groups. He serves as a liaison between the student body and the administration, advocating for student concerns and working on initiatives that improve student life.

“One of the biggest challenges the SGA has faced has been re-engaging students post-pandemic. Many students had grown disconnected during the shift to remote learning and social distancing. To address this, the SGA began holding biweekly Zoom meetings, giving students an easy way to participate from anywhere. I always encourage everyone to join those Zoom meetings. If you’re involved in a student organization, it’s a great chance to promote your group and announce any upcoming events,” says Villarreal.

Despite these challenges, Villarreal reflects on the personal growth he has experienced throughout his time in SGA. Along with the many opportunities it has afforded him.

“Student Government has taught me leadership, time management, and how to work with a diverse group of people. These skills have opened many doors for me, both on campus and off. But I stay at San Jacinto College because of its strong sense of community,” says Villarreal.

Villarreal ‘s advice for anyone wanting to join SGA is straightforward, “Do it!”

“It’s also a great way to develop skills that will benefit you in the long run, and you’ll get to network with other students and form lasting connections,” says Villarreal.

There are many ways you can be in a leadership or executive position as well. Currently, San Jac’s SGA is structured with three executive boards—one for each campus. However, plans are in motion to expand.

“We’re planning to create an additional executive board to establish a physical presence at both the Generation Park and Maritime campuses. Each executive board includes five officers: President, Vice President, Treasurer, Secretary, and Parliamentarian, working together to represent their respective campuses,” says Villarreal.

Villarreal has made it his mission to have students’ voices be heard. He wants to hear students’ concerns and ideas as well as address any question or concerns.

“One key focus of SGA is gathering student feedback. We hold biweekly Zoom meetings that are open to all students, and we also use a ‘student voices’ survey to collect feedback. Right now, I’m working on improving the survey from last year. My plan is to reach a wider audience by sending the survey to every student and ensuring they know how to access it,” says Villarreal.

Villarreal also stresses the importance of students getting involved. By attending biweekly meetings, joining committees, running for elected positions, or even simply sharing ideas and feedback.

“We also encourage students to stop by during our office hours. Each SGA officer holds two office hours each week, where students can come and talk to us about their concerns, ideas, or feedback,” says Villarreal.

The SGA experience is more than just a leadership role, it is about helping to foster a sense of belonging and ensuring that every student has a voice.

“We’re always looking for new ways to engage students and make a positive impact. The additional executive boards and enhanced feedback systems are just the start. I’m excited to see where we go from here,” says Villarreal.

For more information visit www.sanjac.edu/student-life/clubs-organizations/student-government.