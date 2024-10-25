Travel Back in Time

Huzzah! The Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary, and it’s looking to be a grand adventure! Perspective attendees have until December 1 to join this year’s festival promises that transport visitors to the hustle and bustle of a 16th-century European village, located just an hour north of Houston. What was once a small, quaint gathering has grown into the nation’s biggest Renaissance fair, drawing in over 500,000 guests every year.

So, what makes the fair such a huge hit? It’s all about the immersive experience. It is a 70-acre wonderland packed with 21 stages of live entertainment, over 400 shops, and, of course, the food, because what’s a Ren Fest without the iconic turkey leg in hand? TRF is located at 21778 Farm to Market 1774 Todd Mission, TX 77363.

TRF is every Saturday and Sunday from October 12 to December 1 and Thanksgiving Friday. The majority of guests arrive between 11 a.m and 2 p.m. However, the festival gates open at 9 a.m. and end with the Royal Fireworks at 8 p.m.

Attendees can expect a variety of performers lighting up the stages throughout the grounds, creating the kind of magic you can only find at a festival like this.

Marlena Solomon, TRF’s Marketing Manager, is all about making sure both newbies and festival regulars have something to look forward to.

“Our marketing focuses on highlighting the one-of-a-kind experiences we offer—from jaw-dropping performances to delicious food and hands-on activities,” says Solomon.

The TRF team partners with The City of Magnolia and runs social media campaigns that get people excited and curious about what’s in store.

Each year, the festival brings something new to keep things fresh, especially for families and younger crowds. For the 2024 season, get ready to see acts like the “Accidental Acrobats,” known for their high-energy stunts, and musician Antonio Albarran, who can play more instruments than you can count.

“We want everyone to leave with memories they’ll treasure for years,” says Solomon.

The fair creates jobs for hundreds of vendors and performers while showcasing small businesses, especially local artists.

“We believe in supporting local artisans and businesses,” Solomon notes, which is why attendees will find unique, handcrafted items throughout the fair. The festival’s dedication to promoting local talent is a big reason why it’s so beloved in the area.

Alongside the historical reenactments, 2024 brings fresh attractions like “Odin’s Table Wine Tasting” and the daunting “Airy Botter’s Escape Room,” blending history with a touch of modern-day fun. There are themed weekends which include All Hallows Eve, October 26 -27, Pirate Adventure November 2 – 3, Heroes and Villians, November 9-10, and ending with Celtic Chrismas, November 29 – December 1.

“We’re always evolving,” says Solomon, “we want to make sure the festival is fun for everyone.”

Even though the TRF is celebrating its 50th anniversary, it’s not planning on slowing down anytime soon. Solomon hints that exciting plans are already in the works for future years.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to innovate and make the visitor experience even better,” says Solomon.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a longtime festival-goer or a first-timer, the fair promises to be a fun-filled adventure for all ages this season. Attendants can wear costumes, ready their goblets, and expect entertainment and shopping opportunities.

For more information on tickets and attractions, visit www.texrenfest.com.