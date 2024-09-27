AnimeVerse Fest coming to Pasadena!

September 28th and 29th AnimeVerse Fest will be at the Pasadena Convention Center where fans can embrace their love of anime, meet voice actors from their favorite shows, purchase merchandise from vendors, and show off cosplaying skills.

“We started in Pasadena, and we are coming back for the 3rd time. We love the city of Pasadena, and we feel that it gives the fans an intimate setting where they can meet their favorites,” says President of Zobie Productions, Jayrar Galleos.

“AnimeVerse Fest is a celebration of anime. Fans are encouraged to bring their items and get them signed at the celebrity tables. Celebrities typically charge $40-$60 per autograph. If you do not have anything to get signed you can pick a photograph from their table. Selfies and Voice recordings are also offered.” says Galleos.

Naturally for a celebration, it is customary for those who have a hand in making the shows we love to attend and offer fans the opportunity to meet them.

Voice actors such us Ericka Lindbeck, Justin Cook, and Brandon Rodgers will be attending as well as others from popular shows like Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Naruto, and My Hero Academia.

“Everything can be found if you’re a collector at our show from trading card games to Funko POPs to fun and cute plushies,” says Galleos.

The vendors offer many opportunities to the collector, but also for those who wish to deck out their study space, folders, and backpacks. Independent artists will also be attending the event selling unique items.

“Extremely passionate fans create the most amazing cosplay you have ever seen and we have seen everything from Marvel to your favorite Horror characters at AnimeVerse Fest,” says Galleos.

AnimeVerse Fest invites those who wish to cosplay a chance to win $500 and other prizes by competing in a Cosplay Contest.

For more information on AnimeVerse Fest, voice actors attending, vendors, or the cosplay contest contact [email protected] or visit the AnimeVerse Fest website for more details.