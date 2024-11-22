A.K.A. Arcade: Unlimited Fun

A-K-A Arcade and Bar is located on Red Bluff in Pasadena just down the road from San Jac’s central campus, this family-owned Arcade has arcade machines lined up wall to wall, pool tables, pinball, Guitar Hero, karaoke, food, drinks, and more for the $10 Weekday entry fee or a $15 Weekend entry fee.

“ A-K-A stands for Angie and Kenney’s Amusement, we wanted a place where I could shoot pool but also have the kids be around, and my wife likes doing DIY arts and crafts and on top of that we had gotten a family inheritance and we decided to do something with it, so this is exactly what we did with it,” says Kenney Snipes’ co-owner of A-K-A.

Angie and Kenney managed to amass games from different eras of gaming. Old arcade machines are mixed with gaming consoles like Donkey Kong 64, Nintendo 64, a Sega Genesis, and even varieties of newer consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Recreational games include pool tables, darts, pinballs, and air hockey. Just like how AKA has arcade machines and consoles from different ages, it is also a place for everyone of all ages and families alike.

“Everyone is welcome, we want everyone to be comfortable,” says Snipes.

Angie and Kenney snipes created a place for the community of Pasadena and the cities surrounding it to come together and have unlimited fun within their establishment. For more information on games, events, and tournaments visit akaunlimitedfun.com.

“We have karaoke on Fridays, comedy shows every other Saturday, we do movies on Wednesdays, and family movies on Sundays. Right now we have a Smash Bros tournament for 13 weeks (about 3 months) and on the last day the winners fight against each other to win $1000,” says Snipes.

With every event taking place there is a community building of regulars who love singing their favorite songs, making people laugh, and sharing a moment together, as well as regulars wanting to show off and strengthen their skills in tournaments.

“Starting November 6th, we will host a BCA 8-ball pool tournament every Wednesday at 8 p.m. for anyone interested in maybe winning a cash prize,” says Snipes.

For more information visit https://akaunlimitedfun.com/