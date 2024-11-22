The student news site of San Jacinto College

Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Total Distinction Designs
Building Their Brand: How Creative Students Are Shaping Their Digital Identities for Success
A.K.A. Arcade: Unlimited Fun

Small Business Saturday Highlight
Byline photo of Eros Lopez
Eros Lopez, Student ReporterNovember 22, 2024

A-K-A Arcade and Bar is located on Red Bluff in Pasadena just down the road from San Jac’s central campus, this family-owned Arcade has arcade machines lined up wall to wall, pool tables, pinball, Guitar Hero, karaoke, food, drinks, and more for the $10 Weekday entry fee or a $15 Weekend entry fee. 

“ A-K-A stands for Angie and Kenney’s Amusement, we wanted a place where I could shoot pool but also have the kids be around, and my wife likes doing DIY arts and crafts and on top of that we had gotten a family inheritance and we decided to do something with it, so this is exactly what we did with it,” says Kenney Snipes’ co-owner of A-K-A.  

Angie and Kenney managed to amass games from different eras of gaming. Old arcade machines are mixed with gaming consoles like Donkey Kong 64,  Nintendo 64, a Sega Genesis, and even varieties of newer consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox, and  Nintendo Switch.

Recreational games include pool tables, darts, pinballs, and air hockey. Just like how AKA has arcade machines and consoles from different ages, it is also a place for everyone of all ages and families alike.

“Everyone is welcome, we want everyone to be comfortable,” says Snipes. 

Angie and Kenney snipes created a place for the community of Pasadena and the cities surrounding it to come together and have unlimited fun within their establishment. For more information on games, events, and tournaments visit akaunlimitedfun.com. 

“We have karaoke on Fridays, comedy shows every other Saturday, we do movies on Wednesdays, and family movies on Sundays. Right now we have a Smash Bros tournament for 13 weeks (about 3 months) and on the last day the winners fight against each other to win $1000,” says Snipes.

With every event taking place there is a community building of regulars who love singing their favorite songs, making people laugh, and sharing a moment together, as well as regulars wanting to show off and strengthen their skills in tournaments.

“Starting November 6th, we will host a BCA 8-ball pool tournament every Wednesday at 8 p.m. for anyone interested in maybe winning a cash prize,” says Snipes.  

For more information visit https://akaunlimitedfun.com/

Eros Lopez
Eros Lopez, Student Reporter
Eros Lopez, is as young Communications major on his way to greatness. Lopez, a Houston native will soon be returning to study Electronic Media at Texas State University in San Marcos Texas, San Marcos not only provides a scene for school, it is also near the water which is an environment in which Lopez finds serenity.  Lopez is a stellar swimmer and swim coach. In his spare time Lopez enjoys intricate thinking that involves enjoying the challenges of board games with friends, discovering new places & people, or simply indulging at home with his talent for drawing. Lopez developed his passion for drawing while multitasking in lectures in his primary school days. His favorite style of drawing is the cartoon type because it expresses a sense of kookiness and fun. Lopez is nothing short of the word ambitious as he is confident and prepared to embark on his new upcoming educational journey. Lopez desires to delve into his passion for theater and expand his knowledge in the magazine & radio field, and maybe even start his own media group where he can share ideas and mentor others along the way. Lopez empathetic nature makes him the perfect candidate for anything about the media. A perfect day for Lopez would be to engage in a little bit of everything good. Lopez's day starts early with a perfect amount of rest and breakfast. After breakfast and planning the most creative outfits for the occasion, Lopez is likely to take a trip with friends to venture into new cities. 