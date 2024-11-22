In the world of custom apparel, Total Distinction Designs stands out as a vibrant,customer-focused business, driven by creativity, community, and a personal touch. The owner, Dr. Wilson a licensed professional counselor, educator, wife, and mother brings a unique blend of expertise and dedication to her entrepreneurial ventures. Alongside her private counseling practice, Total Distinction Designs was her first business, born from a passion for both creativity and helping others express themselves.
What began as a hobby soon turned into a full-functioning business when she realized that her passion for creating custom t-shirts could be profitable.
“I struggled with having a business plan at first, mainly because it started as a hobby,” she reflects. But once she recognized its potential, she set her sights on expansion.
Inspired by her mother, who ran multiple businesses, and was frustrated with the high prices of custom shirts, the owner took matters into her own hands. She began crafting her apparel and soon discovered that this creative outlet could fill a gap in the market. Over time, she built a reputation for offering a variety of custom products that cater to teachers, sports teams, other small businesses, and many more.
Since its birth, Total Distinction Designs has experienced steady growth. By working with local businesses and expanding their range of services, Wilson has managed to scale her operation which includes collaborating with a local restaurant, that provides consistent orders.
“We want to provide distinction for our customers. These principles guide every aspect of the business, from product design to customer service,” says Wilson, “I take the time to ensure they feel heard and understood what they’re looking for.”
Seasonal fluctuations are common in the custom apparel industry, and Total DistinctionDesigns is no exception. The busiest times include the start of the school year, the holiday season, and graduation. Preparing for these peaks requires careful planning and efficiency.
One pivotal moment came when Dr.Wilson was selected to participate in a small business class hosted by Frost Bank.
“This cohort gave me a clearer business plan and marketing strategies,”says Wilson. The opportunity is credited with taking her business to the next level.
Dr.Wilson envisions further expansion over the next five to ten years to invest in more equipment to enhance offerings and take on larger projects. With a supportive family by her side and the drive to continually innovate, Total DistinctionDesigns is set for an exciting future.
For more information visit Total Distinction Designs Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/totalddesigns/