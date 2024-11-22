The student news site of San Jacinto College

Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Total Distinction Designs LLC
Total Distinction Designs
Building Their Brand: How Creative Students Are Shaping Their Digital Identities for Success
Total Distinction Designs

Small Business Saturday Highlight
Byline photo of Sa'Ron Thornton
Sa'Ron Thornton, Student Reporter
November 22, 2024
Total Distinction Designs LLC
Total Distinction Designs LLC

In the world of custom apparel, Total Distinction Designs stands out as a vibrant,customer-focused business, driven by creativity, community, and a personal touch. The owner, Dr. Wilson a licensed professional counselor, educator, wife, and mother brings a unique blend of expertise and dedication to her entrepreneurial ventures. Alongside her private counseling practice, Total Distinction Designs was her first business, born from a passion for both creativity and helping others express themselves. 

What began as a hobby soon turned into a full-functioning business when she realized that her passion for creating custom t-shirts could be profitable.

“I struggled with having a business plan at first, mainly because it started as a hobby,” she reflects. But once she recognized its potential, she set her sights on expansion.

Inspired by her mother, who ran multiple businesses, and was frustrated with the high prices of custom shirts, the owner took matters into her own hands. She began crafting her apparel and soon discovered that this creative outlet could fill a gap in the market. Over time, she built a reputation for offering a variety of custom products that cater to teachers, sports teams, other small businesses, and many more.

Since its birth, Total Distinction Designs has experienced steady growth. By working with local businesses and expanding their range of services, Wilson has managed to scale her operation which includes collaborating with a local restaurant, that provides consistent orders.

“We want to provide distinction for our customers. These principles guide every aspect of the business, from product design to customer service,” says Wilson, “I take the time to ensure they feel heard and understood what they’re looking for.” 

Seasonal fluctuations are common in the custom apparel industry, and Total DistinctionDesigns is no exception. The busiest times include the start of the school year, the holiday season, and graduation. Preparing for these peaks requires careful planning and efficiency.

One pivotal moment came when Dr.Wilson was selected to participate in a small business class hosted by Frost Bank.

“This cohort gave me a clearer business plan and marketing strategies,”says Wilson. The opportunity is credited with taking her business to the next level.

Dr.Wilson envisions further expansion over the next five to ten years to invest in more equipment to enhance offerings and take on larger projects. With a supportive family by her side and the drive to continually innovate, Total DistinctionDesigns is set for an exciting future.

For more information visit Total Distinction Designs Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/totalddesigns/

At the age of 10, Sa'Ron Thornton spent a significant amount of time in the hospital after being diagnosed with epilepsy. Therefore, whenever the physicians came to see her and asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, she responded, "A doctor, if that doesn't work out, a singer." Since then, she appears to have discovered her calling in a completely different field, as she is now a Mass Communication major at San Jacinto College with hopes to transfer to Lamar University after graduation to work as a news anchor and sports journalist.    Thornton's weeks consist of early mornings getting ready for her job as an elementary school teacher where she teaches technology. When she gets off work she is a devoted student who likes to work hard and then play relax even harder. After finishing her responsibilities, she relaxes by drawing, a secret gift that has evolved into a well-taught skill over time. Or she does what she loves most, which is reading or binge-watching her favorite shows.   Thornton is regarded by her friends as brilliant, caring, level-headed, and driven, and she always lends a helping hand, has a positive attitude, and does everything with perfection. She hopes to incorporate these characteristics into her future career. While leaving her mark as a kind person.  She desires to shine God's light. Wanting people to be reminded of his love on earth when they encounter her. Thornton spends her Sundays attending church and then going to her parents' house for "family dinner." She engages in true conversion by being humorous, upbeat, and optimistic among her family and friends.  She is taking life day by day and following the mantra her mother taught her: "If it is to be, it is up to me." Living by the motto means the most to her since she admires her mother and grandmother, "Mommi," who has taught her the true meaning of being a boss woman and caring about what means most to her.          