Total Distinction Designs

At the age of 10, Sa'Ron Thornton spent a significant amount of time in the hospital after being diagnosed with epilepsy. Therefore, whenever the physicians came to see her and asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, she responded, "A doctor, if that doesn't work out, a singer." Since then, she appears to have discovered her calling in a completely different field, as she is now a Mass Communication major at San Jacinto College with hopes to transfer to Lamar University after graduation to work as a news anchor and sports journalist. Thornton's weeks consist of early mornings getting ready for her job as an elementary school teacher where she teaches technology. When she gets off work she is a devoted student who likes to work hard and then play relax even harder. After finishing her responsibilities, she relaxes by drawing, a secret gift that has evolved into a well-taught skill over time. Or she does what she loves most, which is reading or binge-watching her favorite shows. Thornton is regarded by her friends as brilliant, caring, level-headed, and driven, and she always lends a helping hand, has a positive attitude, and does everything with perfection. She hopes to incorporate these characteristics into her future career. While leaving her mark as a kind person. She desires to shine God's light. Wanting people to be reminded of his love on earth when they encounter her. Thornton spends her Sundays attending church and then going to her parents' house for "family dinner." She engages in true conversion by being humorous, upbeat, and optimistic among her family and friends. She is taking life day by day and following the mantra her mother taught her: "If it is to be, it is up to me." Living by the motto means the most to her since she admires her mother and grandmother, "Mommi," who has taught her the true meaning of being a boss woman and caring about what means most to her.