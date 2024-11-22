Imagine trading the hum of traffic for the rustle of leaves underfoot, the glow of your phone for the warmth of a campfire, and the stresses of college life for the simplicity of nature. For members of San Jac’s Great Outdoors Club, this is more than just a daydream—it’s a way of life.

The Great Outdoors Club at San Jac supports students’ interest in hiking, camping, caving, natural sciences, and experiencing the beauty of the outdoors. English professor Izabel Uscinski, who has been the faculty advisor for the club for six years, believes in the transformative power of nature, both physically and mentally.

“We don’t spend enough time in the sun these days,” says Uscinski, “being in nature and unplugged from technology is something that can be good for you physically and mentally.”

Although Professor Uscinski didn’t create the Great Outdoors Club, she jumped at the chance to take it over when the previous advisors, Cody Pogue and Dr. Liana Boop, stepped down.

“They were stepping down and I was like yeah I want to do that,” Uscinski says, “I want to give students those opportunities to go on trips and do different things.”

Since then, she has been instrumental in leading students on hiking adventures, overnight camping trips, and other outdoor excursions. For Uscinski, the love for the outdoors began in her childhood, growing up in Poland, near the mountains.

“Your childhood really shapes you. I always think about those trips with my parents. We used to go skiing in the mountains, and that’s just something I could never stop doing,” says Uscinski.

While Houston might lack the towering peaks she remembers, she strives to introduce students to outdoor experiences that foster a love for nature and build meaningful connections. But the club isn’t just about nature; it’s about building bonds that extend beyond the classroom.

“Initially, those relationships might not evolve right away,” says Uscinski, “but having those common experiences—like going on an overnight trip—you build memories together. That’s what makes a friendship last.”

While the Great Outdoors Club offers opportunities to explore the outdoors, its real power lies in the relationships it helps cultivate. College can often feel isolating, especially for students who spend the majority of their time focused on coursework. However, the Great Outdoors Club provides a unique environment where friendships naturally bloom.

“The club has helped me meet people and build friendships that I wouldn’t have made otherwise,” Club President Travis Freeman said.

Freeman, a psychology major, initially joined the club to be more social and active on campus. He hadn’t had much experience with hiking before, but that didn’t stop him from embracing the challenge and now meeting some of his lifelong friends.

“It was my birthday during the overnight camping stay on March 13th, and they threw a surprise birthday party for me. I cried. They had a surprise cake and everything. It caught me so off guard,” says Freeman.

For many students, the club provides a much-needed escape from the rigors of academic life.

“Being a college student, even being a professor, it’s so hard not to sit behind a desk and just do the work,” says Uscinski, “but we have to remember that physical activity is good for your mind and health, not just your body.”

The club’s activities range from day hikes in nearby parks like Sam Houston National Forest to more extensive overnight camping trips at places like Garner State Park. For many students, these trips are their first real exposure to the outdoors.

“We just disconnect from the distraction and talk to each other while we listen to the birds sing and the leaves underneath our feet and tune in with nature,” says Uscinski.

One common misconception about the Great Outdoors Club is that it’s only for hardcore hikers or outdoor enthusiasts. But Uscinski insists the club is open to everyone.

“You can come and join the club at any time; it doesn’t just have to be the beginning of the semester. I think people assume it’s too late if the semester is halfway through, but it’s never too late. You can join at any time and become a part of the club,” says Uscinski.

Freeman, who became president of the club after showing strong leadership and a passion for the outdoors, wants to encourage more students to take advantage of what the club has to offer.

“If you want to make more friends and go outdoors more, then join. It also gives you experience in the real world. It teaches you teamwork, leadership skills, and compassion,” says Freeman.

The Great Outdoors Club also creates moments that stay with you long after the trail ends. Uscinski remembers a particular moment from a past trip to Garner State Park.

“A former president of the club, Omar Perez, had suffered a serious injury and wasn’t sure he’d be able to make it up the mountain. When he did, he was so emotional, he had tears in his eyes. That’s a moment I’ll never forget,” says Uscinski.

The club meets twice a month at the north campus and is open to all San Jacinto students with a 2.0 GPA or higher. Whether you’re an experienced hiker or just looking for a way to unwind, the Great Outdoors Club is waiting for you.

“It’s about making memories and building friendships,” says Freeman, “that’s what makes it so special.”

For more information email Professor Uscinski at [email protected] or Trevais Freeman at [email protected].