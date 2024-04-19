The student news site of San Jacinto College

Dancing on Steel Music and Dance Event

Colton Sweet, Student ReporterApril 19, 2024
Dancing+on+Steel+Music+and+Dance+Event

Michael Mizma and the San Jacinto College Central Department of Music and Audio Engineering, in collaboration with the San Jacinto College South Dance Department, is hosting six new steel band and dance pieces inspired by dance movements and rich cultural traditions of Trinidad and Tobago. Admission is free.  The World Premiere event will be in Slocomb Auditorium on the San Jacinto College Central Campus on Friday May 3 at 7:00pm, while the Houston Premiere  is at Miller Outdoor Theater Saturday, May 4 at 8:15pm. 

The event is spearheaded by Michael Mizma, the director of the San Jac’s Steel Band.

“My interest was to have a composer and choreographer create a new 6 movement work for steel band and dance. I chose composer Jeannine Remy because I have seen other works she has created that involved dancers and loved them! My primary role, since I’ve finished all the grant writing and logistical organization, is to rehearse my steel band and get them ready to perform! We have a huge amount of music to learn and play well! No small task,” says Mizma.

“The composed music and related dance choreography is based on Trinidadian and Tobaggan folkloric music and dance but realized with a modern twist,” says Mizma.

The movements are “A Grandiose Affair,” “Celebration, The Wedding,” “Do So or Dance So,” “No Retreat, No Surrender,” “Bring it Down to the Ground,” and “Calypso Dancing Time.” Each dance and music piece envelopes the rich cultural and historical heritage of the Trinidad and Tobago people, and is reflected in the composition.

The event was made possible by procuring both a Student Success Initiative Grant from the San Jacinto College Foundation coupled with a grant from the Miller Outdoor Theater Advisory Board.

“The South Campus Dance professors Jamie Williams and Jennifer Salter are both very busy assisting with the realization, organization, and performance of this new work. These performances would not be possible without the financial support of The Foundation, The Department of Music and Audio Engineer, the Department of Dance, and the Miller Outdoor Advisory Board. I also have a great faculty that I work with that makes projects like this possible because of their support,” says Mizma.

The World Premiere event will be in Slocomb Auditorium on the San Jacinto College Central Campus on Friday May 3 at 7:00pm, while the Houston Premiere  is at Miller Outdoor Theater Saturday, May 4 at 8:15pm. 

For more information visit https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com/performance/dancing-on-steel-produced-by-the-san-jacinto-community-college-steel-band/?wcs_timestamp=1714853700
