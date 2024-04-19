The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
May the Jobs be with You
May the Jobs be with You
Batting Eyes to Cosmetology at San Jac
Batting Eyes to Cosmetology at San Jac
TAPS to Address Human Trafficking
TAPS to Address Human Trafficking
When good food brings Veterans together
When good food brings Veterans together
Outstanding Advisor Award
New Interim Head Coach, New Season
New Interim Head Coach, New Season
Softball Winter Camp
Rec Sports Revving Up for GCCC Sports Day
Rec Sports Revving Up for GCCC Sports Day
The San Jac Ravens Baseball Team
The San Jac Ravens Baseball Team
Vote! Colorado Buffalos or Oregon Ducks?
Flock to the Ravens Block
Flock to the Ravens Block
Dancing on Steel Music and Dance Event
Dancing on Steel Music and Dance Event
A Community Built on Books
The Final Push for Dance
Spring Break 2024: Local Attractions & Events
Earth Day
Earth Day
San Jacinto College Fall 2023 Graduates
C-Rod says what C-Rod thinks: motor heads really just artists when cruising down the street
Chapa’s tips to choosing movie formats
C-Rod says what C-Rod thinks: next generation gaming consoles nothing to get excited over
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times

May the Jobs be with You

StaffApril 19, 2024
May the Jobs be with You

Texas Workforce Solutions Southeast is hosting their 3rd Annual “May the Jobs Be With You” Job fair and community outreach event May 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Representative from over 30 employers will be present. Employers include Southwest Airlines, Dollar Tree, City of Houston, Houston Fire Department, Clear Creek ISD, and Meador Staffing.

“Here’s the fun twist – we invite you to channel your inner Jed or Sith by wearing your favorite Star Wars T-Shirt or cosplay,” says Kimberly Wilkerson, Recruiter.

TX Workforce Solutions Southeast is located at 12143 Gulf Freeway Houston Texas 77034.

For more information, call 713 – 576-2580 or visit https://locations.wrksolutions.com/en/southeast.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News and Student Life
Batting Eyes to Cosmetology at San Jac
Batting Eyes to Cosmetology at San Jac
TAPS to Address Human Trafficking
TAPS to Address Human Trafficking
When good food brings Veterans together
When good food brings Veterans together
Outstanding Advisor Award
Lift Your Voice and Sing
Lift Your Voice and Sing

San Jacinto Times

The student news site of San Jacinto College
San Jacinto Times • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All San Jacinto Times Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *