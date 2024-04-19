Texas Workforce Solutions Southeast is hosting their 3rd Annual “May the Jobs Be With You” Job fair and community outreach event May 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Representative from over 30 employers will be present. Employers include Southwest Airlines, Dollar Tree, City of Houston, Houston Fire Department, Clear Creek ISD, and Meador Staffing.

“Here’s the fun twist – we invite you to channel your inner Jed or Sith by wearing your favorite Star Wars T-Shirt or cosplay,” says Kimberly Wilkerson, Recruiter.

TX Workforce Solutions Southeast is located at 12143 Gulf Freeway Houston Texas 77034.

For more information, call 713 – 576-2580 or visit https://locations.wrksolutions.com/en/southeast.