-
San Jacinto Intermediate Spirit Day Fundraiser
Chick-Fil- A Fundraiser - April 26 all day at Fairmont Pkwy
*Please mention "San Jacinto” or "Spirit Day" when ordering.
-
Baker Ripley Pasadena campus Lunch and Learn
BakerRipley Pasadena campus will host an Earth Day Lunch and Learn, April 22, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at 720 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX. There will be art activities using recycled material and learning how to take care of the planet with a light lunch.
-
Take Care of Texas
“Take Care of Texas” encourages residents to do all they can to reduce fuel consumption and keep the environment clean. It’s the perfect message for Earth Day. Visit takecareofTexas.org
-
Houston Arboretum and Nature Center
This Earth Day they are celebrating biodiversity on April 27.. Click here for more information.
-
Space Center Houston
Space Center Houston is hosting Planet Earth Celebration April 21-22. Click here for more information.
-
Energy Corridor District's Earth Day Celebration
Earth Day Celebration at Terry Hershey Park on Sunday, April 21 at The Energy Corridor from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Click here for more information.