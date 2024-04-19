Earth Day

What can you do?
April 19, 2024
Earth Day
Earth Day's History

Earth Day was first established by Wisconsin senator, Gaylord Nelson. He chose April 22 to attract as many students as possible, as the date fell on a week after Spring Break and before final exams. In the collaboration with other environmental activists and experts earthday.org was established.

Celebrating Earth Day 2024
April 22, 2024
  • San Jacinto Intermediate Spirit Day Fundraiser
    (Jacquelyn Crawford)
    San Jacinto Intermediate Spirit Day Fundraiser

    Chick-Fil- A Fundraiser - April 26 all day at Fairmont Pkwy
    *Please mention "San Jacinto” or "Spirit Day" when ordering.

  • Baker Ripley Pasadena campus Lunch and Learn
    Baker Ripley Pasadena campus Lunch and Learn

    BakerRipley Pasadena campus will host an Earth Day Lunch and Learn, April 22, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at 720 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX. There will be art activities using recycled material and learning how to take care of the planet with a light lunch.

  • Take Care of Texas
    Take Care of Texas

    “Take Care of Texas” encourages residents to do all they can to reduce fuel consumption and keep the environment clean. It’s the perfect message for Earth Day. Visit takecareofTexas.org

  • Houston Arboretum and Nature Center
    Houston Arboretum and Nature Center

    This Earth Day they are celebrating biodiversity on April 27.. Click here for more information.

  • Space Center Houston
    Space Center Houston

    Space Center Houston is hosting Planet Earth Celebration April 21-22. Click here for more information.

  • Energy Corridor Districts Earth Day Celebration
    Energy Corridor District's Earth Day Celebration

    Earth Day Celebration at Terry Hershey Park on Sunday, April 21 at The Energy Corridor from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Click here for more information.

Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in April 2024 Issue
May the Jobs be with You
May the Jobs be with You
Flock to the Ravens Block
Flock to the Ravens Block
Dancing on Steel Music and Dance Event
Dancing on Steel Music and Dance Event
A Community Built on Books
A Community Built on Books
Batting Eyes to Cosmetology at San Jac
Batting Eyes to Cosmetology at San Jac
TAPS to Address Human Trafficking
TAPS to Address Human Trafficking
More in Editorial and Opinion
SJC student Jamilah Beene with mother Leticia Anderson
Mother's Day
Cinco de Mayo 2024
Cinco de Mayo 2024
San Jacinto College Fall 2023 Graduates
C-Rod says what C-Rod thinks: motor heads really just artists when cruising down the street
Chapa's tips to choosing movie formats
C-Rod says what C-Rod thinks: next generation gaming consoles nothing to get excited over
More in Showcase
Celebrating Our Spring 2024 Graduates
Celebrating Our Spring 2024 Graduates
Houstons 3rd Annual Art Bike Parade and Festival
Houston's 3rd Annual Art Bike Parade and Festival
Pasadenas Strawberry Festival
Pasadena's Strawberry Festival
Let's Get Social
When good food brings Veterans together
When good food brings Veterans together
Outstanding Advisor Award

San Jacinto Times

The student news site of San Jacinto College
San Jacinto Times • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All San Jacinto Times Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *